It’s just over five weeks until the summer transfer window opens in the EFL after an ‘exceptional registration period’ for Premier League clubs. Monday, June 16 is the date for Pompey to get their business underway, but what does the perfect transfer window look like for John Mousinho’s men? We’ve got the lowdown on what you can expect.

Goalkeepers

Pompey are well stocked in goal. Nico Schmid is the nailed-on first choice with Jordan Archer the established No2 for most of the season. Ben Killip is out of contract, but the suspicion is the January arrival from Barnsley will likely be offered a new deal. Elsewhere, the emerging homegrown talent Toby Steward shone on loan at Crawley recently - another League One loan would be ideal for the academy graduate.

Full-backs

This is the one outfield department where it looks like John Mousino is fairly content with his lot. At right-back Jordan Williams was viewed as the front-line option 12 months ago, but duties were pretty evenly shared by the Barnsley arrival, Terry Devlin and Zak Swanson. With Williams’ season impacted by injury it may be shrewd to keep Swanson around, with Pompey having a 12-month option on the former Arsenal man.

At left-back there’s been enough said on the record by Mousinho to suggest Cohen Bramall will depart, that leaves Connor Ogilvie and Jacob Farrell as the options. If Farrell can prove his fitness Pompey would likely be happy with that area. It may be a case of keeping an eye on the Aussie’s return in pre-season to judge if he’s robust enough, a negative response could spark a move - if not expect things to stay the same.

Centre-backs

Pompey will certainly have four contracted centre-backs next term in Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Regan Poole and Ibane Bowat. Bowat will need time with last season being a write-off, after suffering a training ground knee injury. Ryley Towler’s days look numbered, though he’s still contracted, similarly Tom McIntyre.

The Blues would like one more here - and it’s no secret Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson is seen as the ideal candidate for the job. We’re left waiting to see how the Robins view his future, with a year to go on his deal at Ashton Gate, but the 26-year-old is potentially keen on a return. If not, it’s back to the drawing board and there will be at least two or three serious alternatives being considered if Pompey need to look elsewhere.

Bristol City's Rob Atkinson is wanted at Pompey | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Midfielders

This is an area that is going to need serious focus this summer. With loanees Isaac Hayden and Freddie Potts departing, at least a couple of new additions are going to be required.

Andre Dozzell will get an automatic 12-month extension after helping his team to remain in the Championship. He joins Marlon Pack and the out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara as the contracted options.

Pack is a leader and in rude health but, at 34, will not be expected to be a constant presence moving forward. In terms of profile, a powerful destroyer and more progressive passer not dissimilar to Potts and Hayden look the way to go, though Pompey will look for youthful additions. Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis fits the bill for the former at 21, with the latest talk not the first time his name has come up. Don’t totally write off the chances of another Potts loan, too, though Mousinho has spoken publicly of not being expectant over a PO4 comeback for the fans’ favourite.

Hibs' Nectarios Triantis has been one of the stand-out players this season. | SNS Group

Wingers/attackers

If you group the wingers and the attacking central midfielders/10s, this is where you will likely see most business take place this summer.

In the winger department Pompey have Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Blair and Paddy Lane contracted next term.

Murphy’s importance speaks for itself but Matt Ritchie is 36 in September and, even factoring in his fitness levels, will have to increasingly have his minutes managed. It was interesting to hear John Mousinho say he doesn’t expect to send Harvey Blair out on loan, and expects ‘big things’ from the Liverpool signing next season.

Kaide Gordon returns to Anfield and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Paddy Lane, after not hitting his League One highs last term before injury struck. The same could be said for Christian Saydee, who Pompey could well look to move on with a year left on his existing deal.

Callum Lang will again be key, but taking all that into account, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a trio of new faces across the three attacking positions behind the striker.

Pompey have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Hindolo Mustapha | Getty Images

Strikers

Colby Bishop’s heart surgery and then Kusini Yengi’s early-season injuries prompted Pompey to move for Elias Sorensen and Mark O’Mahony last summer - giving Pompey four strikers by the time the Magic Man returned ahead of schedule in November. That was viewed as one too many by John Mousinho, so expect three to be the magic number next term.

Colby Bishop is nailed on as the first-choice starter, but did have to carry the load of leading the line for long periods with Kusini Yengi not stepping up to the level effectively.

Whether his option is taken or not, Yengi’s late-season omissions is ominous for his Pompey future. Young countryman Thomas Waddingham looked raw at times, but showed promise when starting at Coventry.

Expect Yengi to depart and Pompey to look to a young, powerful number nine to fill his boots. Don’t discount that addition coming from the continent, too, as with all the other departments. Pompey see greater value coming from overseas, and the suspicion is they’ll full utilise that avenue to do business.