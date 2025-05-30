John Mousinho will be the fourth longest-serving manager in the Championship next season.

Although the transfer window is less than 48 hours away from getting underway, there is another market which is already full of activity.

Currently, five Championship clubs remain without a manager, while uncertainty and speculation grows over some still in a job.

Already, Southampton will have a new boss in charge for the first south coast derby against Pompey in six years after they recently appointed former Lens boss Will Still. Meanwhile, Watford announced the arrival of Paulo Pezzolano following the surprise sacking of Tom Cleverley.

John Mousinho has already been linked with a vacancy elsewhere in the Championship, but the head coach is going nowhere this summer and remains committed to this Fratton Park project.

With six new sides coming into the second tier next term, the Blues boss will move behind Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson and will be the fourth longest-serving manager in the division.

But there are others who are still without a man at the helm following the season’s conclusion.

We’ve taken a look at the current managerial situations taking place across the second tier.

Manning making moves

Norwich City are closing in on the appointment of Bristol City boss Liam Manning, according to Bristol Live.

The 39-year-old is set to make the surprise swap across the Championship to Pompey’s rivals, despite the Robins finishing in the play-off positions last term.

The latest report has claimed the one-time Fratton Park managerial target is poised to be announced as the new head coach at Carrow Road, after just 18 months at Ashton Gate,

The Canaries will also bring assistants Chris Hogg and James Krause to East Anglia as part of Manning’s backroom staff. The Bristol City boss was born in Norwich and is set to be named as Johannes Hoff Thorup’s successor, who was sacked in April.

He guided the Robins to their first play-off finish in 17 years but still has two years remaining on his current terms at BS3 after arriving from Oxford United in November 2023.

His departure could also change the picture of the Blues’ pursuit of Rob Atkinson, who is wanted at Fratton Park this summer after an impressive loan stay last term.

Leicester to axe van Nistelrooy

It looks increasingly likely Leicester City and Ruud van Nistelrooy will part ways following their relegation from the Premier League.

TalkSPORT have suggested the Dutchman looks set to be sacked imminently by the Foxes, who made an instant return to the Championship.

After taking over from Steve Cooper in November, the ex-Manchester United man won just four games at the King Power Stadium hot-seat.

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin is the current favourite to replace van Nistelrooy in the dugout this summer but has also been heavily linked with the current Rangers vacancy.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hull hunt for new boss

Hull City are set to announce the appointment of Sergej Jakirovic, according to news outlet DHA.

The Bosnian has reportedly ‘agreed in principle’ to take charge at the MKM Stadium and will depart Kayserispor after just five months with the Turkish top-flight side.

The article goes on to claim the 48-year-old will be paid a £2m salary by the Tigers, who sacked Ruben Selles at the end of the campaign.

The ex-Reading boss was controversially sacked after the season’s conclusion, with Hull securing survival on the final day with a 1-1 draw against Pompey.

West Brom moving for Mason

West Brom are set to hold talks with Spurs coach Ryan Mason as per reports.

Express and Star have suggested the Baggies are looking to make an approach for Ange Postecoglou’s assistant, who is out of contract this summer.

The 33-year-old is the number one choice to succeed Tony Mowbray at the Hawthorns, following his sacking in April.

Mason has managerial experience, taking charge of Spurs on a number of occasions on a caretaker basis and helped to guide the north London outfit to their first major trophy in 18 years.

