'I had a little chuckle': Portsmouth boss addresses links with West Bromwich Albion job
The Blues head coach was last week installed by some bookmakers as the favourite to become the next boss at the Hawthorns.
At the time of those developments, Mousinho was sitting beside a pool while holidaying in Portugal following the culmination of a successful Pompey season.
The 39-year-old is adamant the West Brom links are ‘completely inaccurate’ and there has been absolutely no approach from the Championship club.
And he has also reaffirmed his commitment to Fratton Park, having steered the Blues into 16th position in their first season back.
Mousinho dismisses ‘completely inaccurate’ West Brom rumours
Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s a funny one, I was out in Portugal and my folks started receiving a few texts. I had no idea what was going on at first, I quickly figured out what was happening.
‘There was no contact from myself to the football club, nothing from the football club to this football club, nothing from any agents, it came out of nowhere.
‘I was sat around the pool having a little chuckle. I did speak to a couple of journalists on the UK side, just to let them know there was nothing in it, just to reassure everyone. That was it really.
‘In terms of my commitment to Pompey, hopefully I have been really consistent in the way I have approached this when we speak on the subject. I absolutely love my job here, I’m very, very grateful to have been given the job in the first place and given the backing to get the football club to where we are.
‘But, at the same time, what I don’t want to do is ever disrespect the football club by saying I am here forever and a day.
‘That’s not me saying I am leaving whatever, I am really focused on being here, on staying here for the long-term, that’s what I want to do and hopefully we can make that work for many years to come.
Portsmouth boss: West Brom must be chuckling
‘I know that if my performances aren’t right, the football club may want to move on. You never know what’s going to happen in football.
‘Sometimes bookies' odds are really accurate, and sometimes they aren't. That one was completely inaccurate, certainly in terms of there being any link whatsoever, there wasn’t even any low-end agent talks.
‘I am still sitting here and I am sure West Brom are doing the same, chuckling at the notion, because neither of us have spoken to each other.’
Sporting director Rich Hughes previously told The News he expects there to be summer interest in the head coach, based on the impressive job he is carrying out.
Yet Mousinho has repeatedly said he’s happy on the south coast and believes Pompey can match his own fierce ambition.
Now two-and-a-half years into his first managerial position since his January 2023 appointment, he also believes there’s still plenty for him to learn.
Portsmouth boss: No rush to do anything rash
He added: ‘We are in the infancy of what we can possibly achieve at Pompey and nothing is going to happen overnight. We’re not all of a sudden going to become a side that changes for the Premier League, that is going to take time and building.
‘As a football club - in terms of size and support - and the weight the football club carries in the city, there is definitely the potential to be a Premier League club.
‘There’s loads of work we need to do and I feel I am very much in the infancy of my coaching career, so there’s no rush to do anything rash.’