Nicolas Schmid registered 36 appearances for Pompey in his maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

Nicolas Schmid’s outstanding Pompey performances have earned him a maiden international call-up for Austria.

The 28-year-old has been named in Ralf Rangnick’s 27-man squad for their forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Romania and San Marino, which take place next month.

The shot-stopper is one of four keepers named in the ex-Manchester United boss’ set-up for the upcoming camp, with No1 option and Red Bull Salzburg goalkeper Alexander Schlager missing out on selection because of injury.

After spending time on holiday following the conclusion of Pompey’s Championship campaign earlier in the month, Schmid will link up with his new international team-mates for their first training session on May 30.

And the Blues favourite will be in elite company, joining the likes of Spurs defender Kevin Danso, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and former Premier League ace Marko Arnautovic in Ragnick’s ranks.

Nicolas Schmid: From Pompey back-up keeper to soon-to-be Austria international

Joining from BW Linz last July for a 400,000 euros fee, Scmid arrived at Fratton Park as a relative unknown in these parts to provide competition to Will Norris and Jordan Archer.

League One title-winner Norris started the first nine matches of Pompey’s Champioship season, but Schmid was then given the nod after the Blues’ 6-1 hammering at the hands of Stoke City in October.

The Austrian went on to miss just three further games during the remainder of the season, cementing himself as John Mousinho’s number one.

Indeed, the the 6” 3” ace kept nine clean sheets in his 36 appearances in English football and established himself as one of the Championship’s best in terms of shots stopped.

While the Fratton faithful understand his importance, his displays have now been recognised on an international level, too, with Rangnick handing Schmid his first international call-up.

Although the Austria boss has selected four goalkeepers for his upcoming camp - including fellow uncapped stopper Nikolas Polster (RZ Pellets WAC) - he wanted to use this time to take a closer look at his goalkeeping department.

With Schlager injured, the head coach said: ‘He has injured his wrist. An MRI scan has shown that the injury is more serious than expected and will keep him out of action for four to six weeks. Accordingly, he will also miss the training camp.

‘We'll be getting a concrete picture of the new goalkeepers this week. We want to integrate goalkeeping training even more closely with team training.’

John Mousinho on the importance of Nicolas Schmid

Nicolas Schmid. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Schmid played an integral part in Pompey’s rise up the Championship table, making a number of key saves throughout the season.

The keeper was the hero against eventual champions Leeds United in March, with his last-minute stop to deny Sam Byram securing a 1-0 triumph.

He said: ‘Nico has been a huge part of where we’ve managed to get to in the league this year. Sunday was a big example of that, where he was required to make some big saves - that’s why we brought him in.

‘We took a bit of time to make sure we were comfortable bringing him into the football club. At the moment we feel like it was the right decision. Nico was a really, really sensible bit of business for us.

‘ He was not expensive at all, relatively, and we’re extremely pleased with what we got him for. I think, off the top of my head it was low six figures so we’re very happy with that. That level of goalkeeper isn’t going to be available in England for that sort of fee.’

