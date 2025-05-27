All 24 teams have now booked their spot in the 2025-26 Championship next term.

Anticipation is already growing ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign, with a number of mouthwatering contests in store for Pompey.

After securing survival in their maiden season back in the second tier, the Blues will be looking forward to reuniting with a number of familiar foes.

However, there is one new side joining the Championship next term which has got the Fratton faithful concerned.

Charlton Athletic were the 24th and final team to book their spot in the division after they edged past Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

Macaulay Gillesphey’s first-half free-kick was enough to seal the triumph for Nathan Jones’ men, who return to the second tier for the first time in five years.

There’s no doubt Pompey fans would’ve wanted to see the O’s triumph at Wembley in place of the Addicks - not just because of Jones’ former allegiances with Southampton but for the Blues’ terrible record against the south London outfit.

The Fratton Park side have won just five of the past 26 competitive meetings between the two clubs, with their last battle a goalless draw at The Valley in February 2024. Meanwhile, their last victory over the Addicks at Fratton Park in all competitions came in 2005 - eight games ago.

That has already sparked some concern among supporters on social media, with Pompey’s last win coming in February 2021.

On X, @DeclanPFC03 joked: ‘Got 1 home ticket for Portsmouth vs Charlton going in the Fratton end, dm for prices #Pompey #GuaranteedLoss’, while @GeorgeSpiller8 added: ‘Congratulations Charlton on their 6 points against Pompey next season.’

It didn’t stop there, either, with @Hurstisaballer adamant the Blues will start the new season with a disadvantage: ‘Bloody Charlton! We’re basically starting on -6 points next season,’ he joked.

Although the Fratton faithful have every right to be worried, John Mousinho doesn’t share the same trepidation.

Pompey take on Charlton next season and it's always a fiesty occasion. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho on Pompey’s Charlton hoodoo

He told The News: ‘I am a superstitious person, but I don’t see this one as superstitious. It’s just the history books, what has happened in the past.

‘Interestingly enough, in the lead up to taking the job, I watched the game when Pompey lost at home to Charlton and obviously saw at the time what the differences between the two sides were.

‘But, as we stand now, they are two completely different sides, with different personnel, with different head coaches. Everything about this fixture is very, very different from what it was last year – and I’m sure everybody is feeling that as well.

‘The past is the past from our perspective. If we had beaten Charlton 12 times in a row, I wouldn’t be sitting here thinking that’s great news for us, it doesn't mean anything to us whatsoever.

‘I absolutely don’t believe in bogey sides, I genuinely don’t think it matters. What relevance does Charlton’s side last year or the year before have on this fixture? Absolutely none whatsoever.

‘It’s not anything we are concerned about. The only thing we’re concerned about is the current Charlton and how they pose a real threat. We have to make sure we are on top of our game.’

Pompey will learn when they face Charlton and the rest of their Championship rivals on fixture release day on Thursday, June 26.