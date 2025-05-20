Callum Lang has been on his stag do in Las Vegas | jonnysmith_11/Instagram

The Pompey players have been sharing their holiday snaps as they take a well-earned break after helping the Blues retain their Championship status

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a long, hard, gruelling season, it’s little wonder footballers immediately jump on a plane for a bit of rest and relaxation in the sun at this time of the year.

There’s so few opportunities to do so when campaigns are in full-tilt mode. Meanwhile, the frenetic nature of the fixture list means days out with family or friends are more the norm rather than a few days away in a foreign climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning a trip abroad in the coming days or weeks, take a quick glance around the boarding lounge, the hotel foyer or even the sun lounger next to you. You never know who you are sharing your holiday with!

The Pompey players are no different in that respect. They put in a shift all season to ensure Championship football returned to Fratton Park next season. And they will have welcomed the chance to jet off once that final ball of the season was kicked against Hull City more than two weeks ago.

In fact, you might find they have room for one or two more extra getaways before they start it all again in pre-season at the end of next month.

But where have the Blues’ players been spending their well-earned rest? Has there been any clues as to where they’ve been camped out since the season finished?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that note, it’s fair to assume that camping is not high on the players’ to-do list. And in answer to the latter question - yes, there are plenty of clues as to where the Pompey players have been hanging out, all thanks to their social media accounts.

Indeed, there’s been plenty of activity on Instagram as various members of the first-team squad share their holiday snaps. Here’s what we discovered as the Blues players enjoy their down time.

Pack, Bishop and Murphy team up for Dubai trip

Josh Murphy, Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop enjoying dinner on the beach in Dubai. | Instagram

Now there’s a table that would leave you star-struck if you just so happened to stumble across it while out for a leisurely stroll on the beach! Pompey’s player of the year, the club captain and the Blues’ top scorer together in Dubai with their families. If there was some beach soccer on the go and you needed a couple more players, you wouldn’t be short of options! They might have to ditch their glad rags, though!

Regan Poole in Portugal

Regan Poole has been hitting the fairways in Portugal | Instagram

Regan Poole was back in full swing for Pompey last season, after nearly a whole year out with an ACL injury. After working hard on his recovery, the centre-back featured 27 times in the league as John Mousinho’s side retained their Championship status. Now he’s currently working hard on bettering his golf swing, with the 26-year-old clearly making the most of the weather in Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Lang loving Las Vegas

Callum Lang has travelled to Las Vegas for his stag do | Instagram

The Pompey players travelled to Las Vegas to celebrate their League One title success last summer. And it’s a destination Callum Lang has returned to again this summer - for totally different reasons, though. He’s still travelled out to Nevada with a group of pals - including former Pompey team-mate Tom Lowery, Wigan’s Jonny Smith and Hull City’s Charlie Hughes - but on this occasion, the partying is for his stag do! Hopefully, he’ll have recovered in time for the start of pre-season!

Zak Swanson back on The Strip

Zak Swanson, far left, in Vegas with Callum Lang and pals | Instagram

Just like Callum Lang, Zak Swanson has plenty to celebrate this summer. No, not an impending wedding - well, not that we know about! Vegas is Vegas, after all! Instead, Pompey handing him another new deal to keep him a Fratton Park for another season is a cause for celebration. Last year, the former Arsenal man travelled to Vegas with his Pompey team-mates without knowing whether he was staying or going. That led to some rather funny and perhaps drink-fuelled messages on social media. There’s been nothing like that on this occasion, though, with Swanson able to chill a bit more with his future secured.

Christian Saydee hanging out with the stars

Christian Saydee has been hanging out with Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise | Instagram

Christian Saydee rubbed a few Championship defenders up the wrong way this season. Now he’s rubbing shoulders with with likes of Bayern Munich star Michael Olise and music artist WhoisTerio in the off season. We’re not exactly sure where these snaps were taken, but we neverthless remain impressed with how he’s spending his summer break.

For your next Pompey read: 'Unless things change' - Bristol City boss shares his latest thoughts on defender amid Portsmouth transfer interest