After securing their survival in the Championship, Pompey will take on bitter rivals Southampton next season following their Premier League relegation.

It will represent the first meeting between the two south coast sides since 2019, with the Saints running out 4-0 winners in the Carabao Cup at Fratton Park.

At the time, the two outfits were in complete contrast with the Blues under the guidance of Kenny Jackett in League One, while Ralf Hassenhuttle’s men were in the top flight.

However both sides will meet in the league for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at every player to have featured in both the Pompey blue and the red and white of Southampton in the 21st century.

Here are the 15 men to have done so.

Players to have played for Pompey & Southampton in 21st century From left: Gavin Bazunu, Peter Crouch, Nigel Quashie.

Martin Cranie Cranie came through the ranks at St Mary's and went on to amass 28 first-team appearances. The midfielder linked up with former boss Harry Redknapp at Pompey in 2007 but registered just five outings during his two-year stay.

Eyal Berkovic The ex-Israeli international started his career in England at Southampton in 1996, scoring four goals in 35 appearances during his 11 month stay at The Dell. He would later join Pompey in 2004 and became the Blues' highest paid player in the club's history at £25,000 a week. He stayed for six months, scoring three goals in 28 outings before returning to his home country in January 2005.

Peter Crouch The striker is one of the most recognisable names to have played for both south-coast sides. Crouch had two spells at Pompey, initially between 2001 and 2002 before going onto join the Saints in 2004. The ex-England international would once again link up with Redknapp, this time at Fratton Park in July 2008 in a £9m deal from Liverpool. He spent just one season back at PO4 before joining Spurs.