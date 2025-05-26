Pompey now know who they will face in the 2025-26 Championship campaign, after the play-off finals at Wembley over the weekend.

Sunderland’s late heroics on Saturday saw them edge past Sheffield Wednesday to secure promotion to the Premier League, while Charlton Athletic saw off Leyton Orient in the League One finale on Sunday.

After the Blues avoided relegation in their first season back in the second tier, there will be some mouth-watering contests to look forward to.

None more so than the return of the south coast derby after six years following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

There will also be a first trip to Wrexham since 1986, while fixtures against Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Birmingham City will be others to pencil in on the calendars.

But who are the early favourites to going into the new term?

With the campaign over and with Pompey now knowing who they will face, Betfair have provided the early promotion odds for the 2025-26 season.

Here’s how the Blues’ chances currently look.

