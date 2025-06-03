Championship’s best and worst stadiums: How Portsmouth’s Fratton Park ranks against Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 18:30 BST

The best and worst stadiums in the Championship - and where Fratton Park ranks

Pompey turned Fratton Park into a fortress last season as they secured Championship survival.

The Blues lost just three of their final 15 league games on home soil, which was crucial in their 16th-placed finish.

Crowds turned out in their numbers too, with an average of 20,263 turning out at PO4 to watch John Mousinho’s men in second-tier action for the first time in 12 years.

Although the atmosphere created a hostile environment for opposition fans, there has been plenty of improvements going on behind the scenes to enhance fan experience.

But how does Fratton Park rank against fellow Championship grounds?

We’ve taken a look at the rating of every second-tier stadium based on Google Reviews to see where Pompey’s home compares.

NOTE: Each ground is given a rating out of 5 based on reviews.

How Fratton Park ranks as the Championship's best stadium.

1. Championship best and worst stadiums

How Fratton Park ranks as the Championship's best stadium. | National World

Google star rating: 4.0.

2. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.1.

3. QPR - Loftus Road

Google star rating: 4.1. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.2.

4. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Google star rating: 4.2. | Getty Images

