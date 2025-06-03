Pompey turned Fratton Park into a fortress last season as they secured Championship survival.

The Blues lost just three of their final 15 league games on home soil, which was crucial in their 16th-placed finish.

Crowds turned out in their numbers too, with an average of 20,263 turning out at PO4 to watch John Mousinho’s men in second-tier action for the first time in 12 years.

Although the atmosphere created a hostile environment for opposition fans, there has been plenty of improvements going on behind the scenes to enhance fan experience.

But how does Fratton Park rank against fellow Championship grounds?

We’ve taken a look at the rating of every second-tier stadium based on Google Reviews to see where Pompey’s home compares.

NOTE: Each ground is given a rating out of 5 based on reviews.

Your next Pompey read: Premier League outfit eye Portsmouth agitator Kwadwo Baah ahead of potential £8m move

1 . Championship best and worst stadiums How Fratton Park ranks as the Championship's best stadium. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Oxford United - Kassam Stadium Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images Photo Sales