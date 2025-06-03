Pompey agitator Kwadwo Baah could be set for a big-money move this summer

Pompey agitator and Watford winger Kwadwo Baah is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar this summer.

The 22-year-old is believed to be a wanted man during the transfer window, according to Africa Foot, who have suggested the Eagles are lining up a potential move.

The German youth international has had a successful breakthrough season with the Hornets, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 31 Championship appearances.

The article has claimed Oliver Glasner’s side are looking at an £8m deal for Baah, who recently penned a new five-year deal in October 2024.

But, the south London outfit believe the Stuttgart-born talent has the potential to thrive in the Premier League and have earmarked him as Eberechi Eze’s future successor at Selhurst Park.

Baah has featured just eight times in 2025 after suffering a re-occurring hamstring injury, which was first sustained against Preston in January.

This led to the forward missing his much-anticipated reunion with John Mousinho’s men in April, after the controversial meeting on Boxing Day.

Kwadwo Baah’s Pompey controversy

The former Burton Albion loanee grabbed the headlines after being sent off after the full-time whistle against the Blues when he celebrated in front of the sold-out away end.

After Rocco Vata secured a 95th-minute winner, Baah headed straight to the 2,250 travelling Pompey supporters at Vicarage Road before recreating the famous ‘take the L’ dance from the popular video game Fortnite.

This led to plenty of anger and frustration from the Fratton faithful and Mousinho, who slammed the winger’s actions.

But ahead of the reverse fixture at PO4, the Watford talent hit back at the Blues, insisting supporters took the incident too seriously, though he made it clear he has respect for the club.

Kwadwo Baah | PA

Pompey fans told to ‘cheer up’ by Watford ace

In an interview with WatfordWay, he said at the time: ‘Obviously they were giving it during the game which I’m not against because it’s part of football and a part of the game.

‘I quite enjoy when fans are giving it to the players but I feel like if fans give it to the players, the players should be able to give it back to the fans. Even though we are professional, we all have personalities.

‘I think with the Pompey one I was a bit too excited. I do have the utmost respect for Pompey and their fans, I think it’s just a bit of banter. Pompey is a great team, I’ve played at Fratton Park during lockdown days and it’s a great stadium with a great history.

‘But, I think some of the fans have taken it a bit too personal. I like to joke about a bit and it was just a bit of banter. For me, it’s just football. You’ve got to cheer up a bit. If you give it, you should be able to take it in my books. I think they’re reading too much into it because it’s literally just football.’

Baah missed the Easter Monday clash through injury, much to the disappointment of the Fratton faithful who were anticipating another feisty contest.

Mousinho’s men ran out 1-0 winners against the 10-man Hornets, with the three points securing Pompey’s Championship survival.

