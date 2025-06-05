Joe Morrell was released by Pompey in May 2024 following their League One title-winning campaign - but has endured injury hell in the resulting 16 months.

An honest Joe Morrell has opened up about his 16-month injury nightmare.

And the 28-year-old has lifted the lid on the difficult challenges he’s faced during his time on the sidelines, as he bids to make a playing return.

The midfielder has been out of action since January 30, 2024, when a piece of cartilage broke off his left knee during Pompey’s 2-2 draw against Oxford United.

Indeed, it was an issue which required Morrell to undergo an operation, subsequently ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

As he closed in on a return last summer, the 37-cap Wales international sustained a second setback while in a Miami gym - aggravating the initial injury which once again saw him go under the knife.

An onset of arthrofibrosis in January - a condition where scar tissue builds between joints - would keep the classy operator out for the remainder of last term as his struggles continued.

Although Morrell was released by the Blues following their League One title-winning campaign, he remained an ever-present at Pompey’s Hilsea training base where medical staff helped with his rehabilitation.

But when a return to action was ruled out in January, 12-months on from his initial injury, the former skipper was close to tears as his nightmare continued.

In an emotional interview with The Guardian, Morrell has opened up on his 16-month injury hell and the difficulties he’s faced during his time out.

Former Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell on 16-month injury hell

Joe Morrell | Jason Brown.

He said: ‘People are probably quite confused and think I have disappeared. Everyone forgets about you.

‘I had that feeling of knowing I was going to burst into tears. I had a shower, got in the car, drove around the corner from the training ground and then I had to pull over. It was just a kind of release. I care about football so much, it has been unbelievably tough.

‘I had quite a bad disciplinary record – that’s a stick I’ve been beaten with – but I’ve joked to some of the lads this year: What I’d give now to be sent off, I’d snap your hand off.

‘Portsmouth lost 6-1 at Stoke and I’m watching it thinking: “I’d love to be on that pitch now.” It probably shows you how low I’ve been.

‘People tweet you to say you played rubbish: I kind of miss that in a sense. My phone isn’t blowing up. Two-and-a-half years ago I was playing at the World Cup, I’d come in after a match and have 200 messages.’

After being recruited by Danny Cowley in 2021, the Wales international amassed 105 appearances and was a regular in midfield.

The former Lincoln City, Luton Town and Bristol City man departed alongside Sean Raggett, Josh Martin, Joe Rafferty, Haji Mnoga, Lee Evans, Matt Macey, Josh Dockerill, Ryan Schofield and Harry Jewitt-White as Mousinho prepared for a first Championship season in 12 years.

