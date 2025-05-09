Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the runaway of Welcome to Wrexham with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Pompey’s former Disney CEO has indicated his club are now looking to launch their own documentary.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Eisner has outlined plans for Pompey to deliver behind-the-scenes content to supporters next season.

The Blues chairman has confirmed the club are looking to follow Wrexham down the road of documenting their season, following the runaway success of their fly-on-the-wall television series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move is set to see cameras track the progress of John Mousinho’s team and the club’s leadership in the Championship next term.

Eisner has detailed the exciting development and use of six cameras, in an effort to potentially boost the club’s profile moving forward.

The former Disney CEO has not gone into detail of the platform which will be used to deliver the content to supporters, or a wider audience.

But, speaking at an event in America yesterday, the man who bought Pompey in 2017 stated the Blues will look to go down the same road as Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, actor Rob McElhenney and the new Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisner told Sportico.com : ‘We’ll be copying them to a degree. It’s complicated, you have to think hard about how you want to invest.’

The subject of a Pompey documentary has long been floated among the Fratton faithful, given Eisner’s Hollywood background.

Before becoming Disney CEO, where he had runaway film success, the 83-year-old was president of Paramount Pictures and had stints with TV networks NBC, CBS and ABC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisner explained he had considered something similar to Welcome to Wrexham, the FX series which has seen the Welsh side’s profile explode across world and become a massive revenue generator for the team who've flown up the English pyramid with three successive promotions.

He was keen not to upset Pompey fans, however, with there certainly concerns from some supporters about the ‘Disneyfication’ of their club after his arrival.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner | National World

‘I didn’t want to be a Hollywood stereotype’, Eisner added. ‘I’m also not a movie star.’

Wrexham, Sunderland, Arsenal and now Pompey

The Championship behind-the-scenes market could become crowded next season, with Birmingham also announcing they are launching a documentary on Amazon Prime this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American football star Tom Brady is the League One champion’s chairman, with Birmingham fan and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to be the documentary’s executive producer.

There has also been an explosion of football behind-the-scenes series which was sparked by Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix, which ran for three series and six years and proved hugely popular.

Arsenal and Manchester City were the subjects of the All or Nothing series on Amazon Prime, along with Juventus and Spurs. Elsewhere Mission to Burnley was broadcasted on Sky with the Class of ‘92 following the fortunes of the stars of Manchester United at Salford City on BBC.

Speaking at the event in LA, Eisner has spoken of how he now works with Pompey under the umbrella of the Tornante Company, his privately held investment firm. That’s in contrast to when Disney owned ice hockey outfit Anaheim Ducks and the Anaheim Angels baseball team, as part of a publicly traded company

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisner added: ‘We can lose money for a while (at Pompey) while building an asset, but with a (public) corporation you’re losing money quarter by quarter. It’s just not worth it.’