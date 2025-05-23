Portsmouth’s shock position in Championship squad market value table compared with Derby County, Sunderland and others

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:00 BST

Pompey defied early-season worries to secure their Championship survival.

Pompey defied the early odds to escape a championship relegation battle and crucially secure their spot in the second tier next term.

The Blues had one of the smallest budgets in the division last term, which also promoted concerns of an imminent return to League One.

However, John Mousinho and his troops worked tirelessly to maintain their survival and even did it with two games to spare.

But how does Pompey’s squad market value compare to those around them?

With figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked which Championship squad had the highest and lowest market value as well as each side’s final league position.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth rivals set for significant Saudi Arabian investment as Championship side seal deal for ex-Blues man

How Pompey's squad market value compares to rivals.

1. Championship squad market values

How Pompey's squad market value compares to rivals. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Final position: 2nd; Squad market value: £164m.

2. Burnley

Final position: 2nd; Squad market value: £164m. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Final position: 1st: Squad market value: £159m.

3. Leeds United

Final position: 1st: Squad market value: £159m. Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
Final position: 4th: Squad market value: £119m.

4. Sunderland

Final position: 4th: Squad market value: £119m. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyJohn MousinhoChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice