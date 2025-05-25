How Portsmouth’s 2025-26 season-ticket prices compare to Championship rivals - including Southampton and Wrexham

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 14:30 BST

Season tickets for Pompey’s 2025-26 are in high demand as fans look to secure their seat for the forthcoming campaign.

Pompey fans are once again demonstrating their unwavering support ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

On Friday, the Blues announced more than 7,800 season tickets have already been snapped up as supporters secure their seat for the 2025-26 term.

The Fratton faithful have been able to renew their seats from May 13 and will be able to do so until June 3 - and tickets are already in high demand.

Another rollercoaster campaign looks to be in store, with John Mousinho’s men rekindling their rivalry with south-coast rivals Southampton as well as locking horns with the likes of Ipswich, Leicester, Wrexham, Birmingham and more.

With supporters looking to purchase a seat, the cheapest adult ticket at PO4 is currently priced at £496, which can be secured for areas in the Fratton End, Milton End as well as the North and South stand wings. It will cost fans £24 more should they want to renew their seat which is located in the centre of the North and South stands.

But how do those fares compare to the Blues’ rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult prices of every Championship club to have released their season ticket figures so far to see where Pompey rank.

How Pompey's season-ticket prices compare to their Championship rivals.

1. 2025-26 Championship season-ticket prices

How Pompey's season-ticket prices compare to their Championship rivals. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262.

2. QPR

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294.

3. Preston North End

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299.

4. Blackburn Rovers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299. | Getty Images

