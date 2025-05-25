Pompey fans are once again demonstrating their unwavering support ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Fratton faithful have been able to renew their seats from May 13 and will be able to do so until June 3 - and tickets are already in high demand.

Another rollercoaster campaign looks to be in store, with John Mousinho’s men rekindling their rivalry with south-coast rivals Southampton as well as locking horns with the likes of Ipswich, Leicester, Wrexham, Birmingham and more.

With supporters looking to purchase a seat, the cheapest adult ticket at PO4 is currently priced at £496, which can be secured for areas in the Fratton End, Milton End as well as the North and South stand wings. It will cost fans £24 more should they want to renew their seat which is located in the centre of the North and South stands.

But how do those fares compare to the Blues’ rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult prices of every Championship club to have released their season ticket figures so far to see where Pompey rank.

Your next Pompey read: Former Portsmouth striker tentatively linked with League One outfit following Fratton Park departure

1 . 2025-26 Championship season-ticket prices How Pompey's season-ticket prices compare to their Championship rivals. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales