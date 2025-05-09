Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have confirmed EFL Championship season ticket details for next term with prices going up, as purchase details are also confirmed by the club.

Pompey have announced season ticket information for the 2025-26 season with prices rising.

And chief executive Andy Cullen has defended the increases, as he pinpointed rising costs as the reason for taking the decision.

An adult renewal for all areas of the ground except the centre of the North Stand and South Stand will rise by £41 to £496.

Over-64 renewals for the same areas are up £31 (£376), under-23s £27 (£327) and under-18s £26 (£125). Adults on the waiting list are up £46 (£511) with adults on general sale increasing by £40 (£550).

The Blues have confirmed season tickets will be able to be renewed from 10am next Tuesday (May 13) and fans will have until Tuesday, June 3 to take advantage of the renewal rate and keep their seat.

After that date, fans on the waiting list will have their chance to buy with prices increasing. They have from June 16 until June 25 to make their purchases with any season tickets then going on sale from June 27.

Cullen thanked Pompey fans for their backing, as he explained the reasons for the rises, while highlighting a price freeze for the Blues’ youngest fans in a new under-11 category.

Pompey CEO explains price rises

Cullen said: 'We would like to thank all our supporters for the incredible backing they constantly gave the team throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

'We were so fortunate to sell all available 15,000 season tickets, which provided the foundations for our strong home form.

'The passionate, vocal support made Fratton Park a fortress, creating an intimidating atmosphere for opponents, with everyone playing their part towards securing our Championship status for next season.

'We now look ahead with the announcement of season ticket prices for 2025-26. It is never an easy decision to have to increase prices – and it is one that is not taken lightly.

'The club, like all other businesses, has been impacted by significant increases and changes to employer National Insurance contributions which came into effect in April. There have been rises in the national minimum wage, as well as utility costs. Other operating costs have also risen sharply.

'All of this will require additional investment, over and above season ticket income, so we can remain competitive on the pitch.

'We remain committed to protecting prices for our young fans – the foundation of our future supporter base – hence the adoption of a new pricing category for under-11s.

'There is also, once again, the ability for everyone to spread the cost over several months to make a season ticket affordable for both individuals and families.

'Supporter engagement has been enhanced this year with the introduction of our new digital service Pompey+. We saw subscriber growth throughout the campaign and are pleased to offer all season ticket holders a discount on an annual subscription for next season.

'The past two years at Pompey have delivered so much excitement, pride and passion, and we are already looking forward to welcoming our fans back to Fratton Park for the 2025-26 campaign. We thank every Pompey fan for their continued support.'

For full season ticket details visit the club’s official website HERE.