Pompey have revealed the number of Fratton Park season tickets they’ve sold since the renewal window opened on May 13.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans are once again demonstrating their unwavering devotion to the Blues.

After witnessing their side battle to Championship safey during their first term back in the second tier for 12 years, the Fratton faithful are signing up for another rollercoaster ride next season in their thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 7,800, in fact - with the club revealing on Friday how many season tickets have already been sold since the renewal window opened on May 13.

That represents an incredible number, with the 2024-25 campaign only coming to an end less than three weeks ago and fans having to dig deep into their pockets to follow John Mousinho’s side at home and away.

With season-ticket numbers limited to 15,000, the club are already halfway to selling out their allocation before the renewal window closes at 5pm on Tuesday June 3.

But it represents bad news for the 2,500 supporters who remain on the waiting list in the hope that an opportunity arises for them to have their own regular seat at PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the June 3 deadline, all unrenewed seats will be released to fans on the waiting list, while prices will rise.

2025-26 Championship season highlight to look out for

John Mousinho insists Pompey will maintain the integrity of the Championship against Hull. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 2025-26 season promises to be another mouthwatering occasion, with fans of both Pompey and Southampton guaranteed two south-coast derbies for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. That’s, of course, after that lot up the road suffered relegation from the Premier League with an embarrassing points total.

There’s also the small matter of big-spending Birmingham City and Wrexham competing at Championship level next season, with the Blues last playing host to the Red Dragons in the league in September 1982.

There’ll be a reunion wih old-boys Conor Chaplin and George Hirst as Ipswich return to the division after a year spent in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another exciting, new-look Blues squad will be put in place by the time the transfer window shuts on September 1, with head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes working hard to bring in the players they deem will allow Pompey to build on last season’s 16th-place finish.

The fastest and easiest way to renew your Fratton Park season ticket is via the club’s eticketing website .

For your next Pompey read: 12 Premier League youngsters who have potential to replicate Freddie Potts' Portsmouth loan success