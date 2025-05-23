John Mousinho will be afforded an improved playing budget with bigger fees for signings, but Wrexham and Birmingham City are set to shift the financial landscape in the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is John Mousinho has already confirmed he’s being given an improved playing budget next season.

Likewise, there’s a conviction from the Pompey boss transfer fees not seen since the tail end of his club’s Premier League days, could be available to strengthen his playing group this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s enough to enthuse the Blues head coach about what lies ahead, with a Championship squad’s foundations in place to compete moving forward.

But there is also the jolting reality of the shifting financial sands of next season’s second tier to throw into the mix.

The perceived wisdom was Pompey were at the bottom of the division’s playing budget hierarchy with Plymouth, as they over-performed to finish 16th in the table.

So where will adding millions to the playing warchest getting them moving forward? Probably in just about the same position in the stark raving bonkers land of Championship spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the reasons it was so important to get out of League One last season was Wrexham, Birmingham and a number of well-funded clubs joining the race to reach this division. The problem being 12 months on the dollar-laden duo have now reached the second tier, and are about to blow the Blues and a host of other clubs out of the water with their financial muscle.

Tom Wagner (left) and Tom Brady (right) have invested significant funds into Birmingham City | Getty Images

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, co-owners of Wrexham AFC, are looking to make some big-name signings this summer (Photo by Kya Banasko/Getty Images) | Getty Images

For context here, Birmingham’s spending to win League One is significantly beyond Pompey’s resources for next season. Meanwhile, The News understands Wrexham pot to cover player salaries is set to be more than double what the Blues will operate with.

The teams reasonably expected to be in Pompey’s sphere next season will likely remain ahead of them, with Derby County CEO Stephen Pearce confirming an improved playing budget for John Eustace. Then there’s the likes of Oxford United and Preston North End, with the latter believed to have significantly more available to them than the Blues.

That then leaves the winners of Sunday’s League One play-off final between Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic, who likely come in at the bottom end of the spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fewer sides with parachute payments

Some good news arrives in the form of fewer Championship sides being in receipt of parachute payments in the 2025-26 season.

It will be just three relegated teams afforded a share of the £1.6 billion set aside by the Premier League, paid to outfits over three seasons.

Play-off victory for Sheffield United will see them bounce back out of the division with Burnley, while Luton have tumbled straight into League One. The other teams who would’ve received the payments are title winners Leeds along with Southampton and Leicester, who’ve reset their counter with promotions in that three-season period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casting envious glances at the financial muscle of others isn’t something Mousinho is prepared to do, however, with a look at his squad’s position enough to quietly enthuse.

Pompey are also 12 months further down the Championship road in terms of experience, even to those coming into the division with frightening resources.

Although Mousinho's loathe to index improvements to league position after surprisingly ending up 16th, there’s gains to be made in squad balance and consistency next season. That prospect permeates the Pompey boss' enthusiasm on the subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve never been under any illusions over where we’re going to be in the structure. It’s no secret, right. Birmingham will come up and are probably going to outspend everybody, Wrexham have plenty of money.

‘But one thing we know we've done this year is be competitive at the level. I just think it’s a really exciting thing to be able to maximise what we do, with the resources we’re given.’