The latest headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Its under nine days to go until the transfer window opens for business, with anticipation growing ahead of another vitally-important summer for Pompey.

The Blues are expecting plenty of incomings and outgoings as John Mousinho prepares his squad for the second-successive Championship campaign.

The market opens its doors on June 1 before slamming shut 10 days later, before it then reopens on June 16 for the remainder of the summer.

Elsewhere, there is gossip and speculation doing the rounds as all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming market.

Here are all the latest headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals.

Millwall set for investment

Millwall have reportedly held talks with Saudi Arabian boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh over a potential takeover of the south London club.

That’s according to the Mail Online, who have claimed discussions have taken place over a possible investment into the Lions.

The 43-year-old has been the mastermind behind the huge growth in boxing in Saudi over the past two years and is currently the chairman of the country’s entertainment authority.

In the report, columnist and former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan revealed Alalshikh had recently asked him about buying an English club.

The boxing powerbroker last week cut ties with Spanish side Almeria but recently replied and reposted to Millwall’s posts on X.

The Lions have made it clear the club is not for sale and have rubbished any reports linking them with any bidders.

Alex Neil’s men missed out on a shock play-off spot on the final day, following a 3-1 defeat to Burnley. Millwall finished just two points away from Bristol City in sixth and beat Pompey in both fixtures at Fratton Park and at The Den.

Pring stays at Robins

Former Pompey loanee Cam Pring has penned fresh terms to stay at Bristol City.

The 27-year-old, who was set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract, has since put pen-to-paper on a new deal which will now see him remain at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2028.

The left-back played a key role for the Robins as they made a surprise inclusion into the play-offs, featuring 33 times.

He told the club website after signing the deal: ‘It’s my home. After the ups of last season, I have always wanted to stay longer and being from Bristol, I am delighted to sign for another three years. After last season, all the boys want to push on and go again.’

Pring arrived at Fratton Park in August 2020 on a season-long loan, having - at the time - never made a senior appearance for Bristol City.

But after an impressive first half of the campaign at Fratton Park, which saw the defender amass 15 appearances, he returned to the Robins in January 2021 after sustaining a long-term hamstring injury.

Swans want McBurnie

Swansea City are considering re-signing former striker Oli McBurnie following a 12-month stint in Spain.

The striker only joined Las Palmas last summer but following their relegation from La Liga, the 28-year-old confirmed he was once again a free agent.

The Scottish forward first arrived in south Wales in 2015 and went on to score 26 goals in 52 games in all competitions before joining Sheffield United for a £20m fee.

Now, the BBC have claimed the Swans are looking to bring McBurnie back to the Swansea.com Stadium as Alan Sheehan continues his preparations for his first summer transfer window.

