Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Cullen confirmed Marlon Pack is still viewed as a big part of Pompey’s future as he closes in on a Fratton stay.

And the Blues chief underlined the same goes for Connor Ogilvie, as he gets set to become his squad’s longest-serving member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack will lead his hometown club into the Championship next season, with The News reporting today the title-winning skipper will remain at PO4 next term.

And that was followed by confirmation Ogilvie will stay put after helping John Mousinho’s men to return to the second tier, ending a 12-year absence.

The pair were the only two players tabled new terms, from the 14 men who saw their contracts come to a close this summer

Negotiations are now set to reach a positive conclusion, as Pompey’s recruitment team push forward with a busy summer of transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of new deals being close for the pair has been warmly received by the Fratton faithful, as two of Mousinho’s most consistent performers stay on board for the Championship adventure.

Cullen didn’t confirm the advanced nature when it comes to their futures being sealed, but stated they are important components of the senior squad’s continued growth.

He said: ‘They are two players we’d love to be part of our Championship squad next season.

‘Again, Rich (Hughes) is leading discussions with their representatives and we’d love them to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Any player out of contract will be looking at all their different options, but both of those players were a big part of what we achieved last season.

‘We’re determined we want to build on our success and continue our forward momentum. That’s why we’ve continued discussions with both of those players.