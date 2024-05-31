BREAKING: Crucial development over Portsmouth skipper's future after contract talks with former Cardiff City and Bristol City man
Pompey are closing in on confirming Marlon Pack’s stay at Fratton Park.
The News understands the Blues have agreed terms with their skipper to extend his two-year stint at his hometown club.
Pack will now lead John Mousinho’s side into the Championship next season, with negotiations reaching a successful conclusion.
It’s a boost for Mousinho, ahead of what is set to be a busy summer of squad reshaping for Pompey’s return to the second tier.
Talks have been taking place with the 33-year-old, in the wake of the Buckland boy memorably leading his hometown club to the League One title.
Pack has taken time to consider whether what is likely to be a 12-month extension was suitable to him, following a special period in a career largely spent at Championship level.
That has spanned a spell away celebrating winning the title with his team-mates in Las Vegas and time holidaying with his family.
Now the midfielder is ready to commit to the continuing Pompey project under the Eisners, after becoming a figurehead for the club’s on-pitch progress.
Mousinho stated earlier this month he was confident Pack would extend his two-year stay, after his return following his exit from Cardiff.
He highlighted the former Bristol City man’s importance as his on-field lieutenant, and stressed a confidence he could continue to be influential on his return to the Championship.
There’s also a view from within Pompey, Pack will be a natural fit to move into the football operation when he does choose to call time on his career.
That is clearly for another day, however, with the academy graduate getting 39 appearances under his belt last term, as he cleaned up the individual end-of-season honours and won the The News Pompey Player of the Season award.
Pack was also named in the League One team of the season and shortlisted for the divisional player of the season award.
Pompey’s title success completes a memorable homecoming for the academy graduate, who departed Fratton Park in 2011 after making just two substitute appearances.
Now, however, there will be a new chapter in Pack’s Fratton tale, as he takes on the challenge of establishing the Blues at Championship level.
