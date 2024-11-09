Andy Cullen has hailed the Pompey fans for the ‘magnificent support’ they demonstrated for the Blues’ most recent away games.

The Fratton Park outfit are back on home soil today as Preston North End provide the opposition at PO4. But the key game at the wrong end of the Championship table folllows challenging road trips to Hull and Plymouth that failed to boost Pompey’s points tally as many had hoped.

Indeed, despite dominating the Pilgrims at Home Park in midweek and producing a rousing second-half performance against the Tigers last Saturday, all John Mousinho’s side could show for their impressive efforts was just a solitary point from a possible six.

An eye-catching 3,249 Blues supporters accompanied the first team over the course of those two games, with many an hour spent on the road, early alarm calls set and returns home at unsociable hours in the morning expeerienced.

That support isn’t lost on the club, though. And speaking in his programme notes ahead of today’s game with North End, Cullen thanked everyone who played their part in the incredible atmospheres generated in both away ends.

The chief executive also hoped those improved performances on the pitch would put the players in a better position to reward the fans’ loyalty this afternoon.

Cullen wrote: ‘Thank you once again for your magnificent support on the road. Last Saturday, 2,106 of you travelled to Hull and then on Tuesday, 1,143 Pompey fans made the 350-mile round-trip to Plymouth.

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen | National World

‘This is always a challenging journey along the south coast and one that meant many of you did not return until after 2.30am, with the unwelcome prospect of not much sleep and an early start for work a few hours later.

‘We are yet again grateful for such commitment. The players were also so appreciative that many of you stayed back at the end of the game to recognise their effort and applaud them off the pitch.

‘It was disappointing not to reward that backing in either match with a victory that the team deserved. At Hull we witnessed one of our best second-half performances of the season and then went strongly on the front foot from the start at Plymouth, creating a plethora of chances, but frustratingly failing to convert.

‘However, we can take heart and positivity from both displays and the players and staff must take that same mentality and desire into today’s contest to provide you with the perfect tonic before we head into the third international break of the season’

Cullen also thanked those who participated in the Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust’s AGM on Wednesday, when questions were put to him, Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes.

With Pompey sitting bottom of the Championship table, there was much to discuss and some raw emotions displayed. However, the CEO said such get-togethers were important.

He added: ‘We were pleased to answer questions on a variety of different topics. Naturally, team performance, player recruitment, the January transfer window and injuries were very much at the top of the list. The evening also commenced with a video message from Michael and Eric Eisner.

‘These face-to-face events attended by senior management are critically important to the DNA of our club, whether in good or challenging times.

‘It was both humbling and heartening, as well as a much-appreciated boost for the three of us, to have so many PST members individually approach us at the end of the evening with words of encouragement and support, along with belief in what we are trying to achieve.

‘Thank you to everyone who made the effort to join the meeting and the large number who did so less than 18 hours after returning from Plymouth.’