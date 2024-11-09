18 cracking images of 1,143 Portsmouth fans resuming rivalry with Plymouth Argyle and showing Home Park regulars how it's done

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Nov 2024, 07:30 BST
There’ll be no early alarm bells going off this morning for the Fratton faithful.

Nor should there be any late night climbing of the stairs in the hope of not disturbing those already tucked up in bed!

Yes, after two long away trips over the past two match days, Pompey are back on home soil to give fans a bit of a break from those important sacrifices that are needed to support the Blues on the road.

Apart from the point secured at Hull last Saturday, there was little reward for the hours spent on the King’s highways.

Of course, it was welcoming to witness that second-half performance against the Tigers at the MKM Stadium, while the midweek display at Plymouth offered much hope.

However, it’s wins and three points that matter most – something which have been few and far between this season so far.

There’s no doubt another packed out home end will be hoping that all changes today when Preston North End make their first visit to Fratton Park since December 2012.

The Fratton faithful are long overdue a home win, having been starved of such a luxury to date this campaign.

So to get you in the mood for another rollercoaster day supporting the Blues, here’s our favourite fans’ images from Tuesday night’s visit to Home Park.

They all should have had plenty of sleep since getting back home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. And, no doubt, they’ll all be bringing their ‘A games’ to today’s match as the Fratton faithful do their bit to help the team improve their current Championship form.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one among the 1,143 fans who made the Tuesday night trip to Plymouth.

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park.

1. Pompey fans at Plymouth

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park. Photo: Jason Brown

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park.

2. Pompey fans at Plymouth

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park. Photo: Jason Brown

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park.

3. Pompey fans at Plymouth

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park. Photo: Jason Brown

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park.

4. Pompey fans at Plymouth

1,143 Pompey fans made the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle's Home Park. Photo: Jason Brown

