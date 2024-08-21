Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nicolas Schmid’s anticipated move to Pompey has finally been confirmed.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has moved to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee after an agreement was struck with Austria Bundesliga side BW Linz.

The stopper has signed a two-year deal with the Blues, who have the option of an additional 12 months, and is sporting director Rich Hughes’ 11th bit of business sealed during the current transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schmid is Pompey’s second signing in the goalkeeping department, following the arrival of former Millwall and QPR keeper Jordan Archer in July. Confirmation of his move will provide further competition to first-choice goalkeeper Will Norris, who has started both of the Blues’ outings in the Championship to date.

Schmid’s arrival comes well before Friday’s signing deadline to make him eligible for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

He’s joins less than 24 hours after Pompey announced the signing of midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund.