Portsmouth complete 11th transfer of summer as goalkeeper's arrival is confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 27-year-old goalkeeper has moved to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee after an agreement was struck with Austria Bundesliga side BW Linz.
The stopper has signed a two-year deal with the Blues, who have the option of an additional 12 months, and is sporting director Rich Hughes’ 11th bit of business sealed during the current transfer window.
Schmid is Pompey’s second signing in the goalkeeping department, following the arrival of former Millwall and QPR keeper Jordan Archer in July. Confirmation of his move will provide further competition to first-choice goalkeeper Will Norris, who has started both of the Blues’ outings in the Championship to date.
Schmid’s arrival comes well before Friday’s signing deadline to make him eligible for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.
He’s joins less than 24 hours after Pompey announced the signing of midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.