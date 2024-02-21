Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey boss John Mousinho was an interested onlooker last night as Oxford United took on Northampton.

The Blues boss fitted in a scouting mission to the Kassam Stadium, as he side continued their build-up to their trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

There he saw Des Buckingham’s side pegged back twice by the Cobblers in the 2-2 draw, ahead of their visit to Fratton Park next week.

But Mousinho also saw rumoured Pompey target Marc Leonard make his mark on the game, as the Brighton loanee’s impressive form continued.

And the Scottish under-21 international gave Mousinho a glimpse of his quality, as he played a central role in his side’s first goal after they’d fallen behind.

Leonard first intercepted a loose ball, before then serving up a peach of a cross from the right flank for Willian Hondermarck to head home. That was the Glasgow talent’s fourth league assist of the season, as he continued his fine form of late with three goals bagged in the past five outings for Jon Brady’s men.

One of those finishes made a favourable impression on Pompey fans, as Leonard smashed in a 20-yard thunderbolt strike which left Will Norris helpless in his side’s 4-1 loss at Fratton Park at the start of the month.

Leonard is said to be attracting interest from Championship sides and teams on the continent in his second successive season on loan at Sixfields. Coventry City, Cardiff and Swansea are among those to be touted with moves for the forward-thinking talent in recent months.

Leonard got 48 appearances under his belt last term, as his side were promoted from League Two. His previous football has come at under-21 level for Brighton, along with two EFL Trophy appearances for the Seagulls in 2020.