Portsmouth dealt telling blow as Forest Green Rovers owner declares victory in battle to keep his Director of Football

He has been a central figure in Rovers’ rise up the ranks from non-league football to the third tier of English Football and was the leading candidate to replace the now departure Roberto Gagliardi at the Blues.

Reports emerged on Monday tonight, however, that Hughes was now set to remain at The New Lawn – dealing Pompey a huge blow.

Now Vince has confirmed those reports by declaring his man is staying.

Revealing the development via Twitter, he said: ‘Pleased to announce that @FGRFC_Official Director of Football Rich Hughes is not joining Portsmouth .

‘We wish them well with the search to fill their vacancy.’