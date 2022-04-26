Of course, he’s not always successful with that ambition as Pompey’s League One standing outside of the promotion race testifies.

But the bloodied noses, missing tooth and bandaged heads he’s collected throughout his career to date proves it’s an admirable character trait that’s unrelenting.

So why should it be any different for the Blues’ penultimate game of the season against promotion-chasing Wigan tonight?

Ninth-placed Pompey have nothing riding on the game as they watch on enviously as the battle for Championship football draws to an exciting climax.

The same cannot be said for a Latics team that is sure to include former Blues favourites Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor, though.

A point at Fratton Park will seal their return to the second tier.

Meanwhile, if the league leaders better second-placed Rotherham’s result at Sunderland – which is also tonight – then the visitors will clinch the League One title with one game remaining.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett

That means a promotion party could easily follow at the final whistle this evening – with the celebrations unfortunately emanating from the away end.

But not if newly-crowned News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season Raggett has his way.

He loathes the prospect of another team celebrating on his patch.

And despite remaining friends with Whatmough and Naylor, he’s determined to stop them enjoying a Fratton Park promotion party on their return.

Raggett said: ‘We’re not going to let them (Wigan) come here and run us over and get promoted.

‘We’ll be competitive and be coming to win the game, for sure.

‘We can’t make the play-offs or anything like that so we don’t want a team coming here and celebrating on our home ground.

‘So we’ll be right up for that game.

‘To be fair, I hope they do go up.