Portsmouth defender told he can leave as transfer plans continue to take shape

The Reading signing spent the second half of last season at Charlton Athletic - now John Mousinho has spoken about his future at Fratton Park.

Tom McIntyre is free to leave Pompey this summer.

Blues boss John Mousinho has told the defender he can seek a new club, as he finds himself out of favour at Fratton Park.

McIntyre is a player who looks likely to be on his way before the close of the transfer window this summer on September 1.

The News understands there’s currently no firm interest in the centre-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan with promoted League One side Charlton Athletic.

There’s plenty of time for that to change, however, though boss John Mousinho is relaxed about McIntyre’s position and the 26-year-old part of his training group in Slovakia.

There’s no suggestion of any issues with the January 2024 signing from Reading, with Mousinho pleased with the professionalism McIntyre has shown despite falling down the central defensive pecking order.

He told The News last week the football operation remains ‘big fans’ of the centre-back, though if an opportunity presents itself which suits everyone that is something Pompey are ready to explore.

Mousinho said: ‘Tom is a good character and there’s no problem with him whatsoever. It’s one where we had a chat with Tom at the end of last season about his situation and, if he can find something, we’d be absolutely fine with that.’

While Mousinho is open to letting McIntyre go, the Pompey head coach explained there’s no one else in his existing group who looks likely to travel a similar path at present.

The 39-year-old was honest about the positions surrounding both Christian Saydee and Ryley Towler at the end of last season and the potential for them to move on.

Saydee has since joined Wigan with Towler this week moving on to Lincoln, with the two popular League One champions likely to have limited playing time at PO4 if they stayed.

When asked if anyone else was up sale, Mousinho added: ‘There’s no one else in that position here at the moment.’

No new Pompey faces as Slovakia stay comes to close

When it comes to new faces arriving, it appears that nothing is imminent for Pompey as their week-long training camp in Slovakia comes to an end.

The Blues will travel across the Austrian border to Vienna tomorrow, where they will fly back to England ahead of beginning their pre-season fixture programme next week.

That is Mousinho’s focus at the moment, with sporting director Rich Hughes taking the lead on player recruitment. The Pompey boss is upbeat there will be movement when it comes to adding to Adrian Segecic’s capture in the not-too-distant future, however.

Mousinho added: ‘I don’t think we’ll see anything in the next couple of days, but looking towards the next week or so I’d be hopeful we can get something done.

‘My focus is on getting the lads ready for the season, but I’m sure I’d know if something was close to happening

‘I don’t think that’s the case at the moment, but we’re hopeful something will be happening soon enough.’