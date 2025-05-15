The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey released their retained list on Tuesday evening as preparations begin for the upcoming transfer window.

The market, which will now open from June 1 will then allow teams to complete deals before shutting again on June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window will then re-open six-days later and will remain active for the remainder of the summer before deadline day on Monday, September 1.

There’s plenty of planning going on behind the scenes at Fratton Park, with a host of names already linked with potential moves to PO4.

Elsewhere, there is gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as anticipation grows ahead of the summer.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby deal for Clarke

The defender, who spent two seasons on loan with the Rams between 2019 and 2021, returned to Pride Park in January after mutually agreeing to end his deal at Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old signed a deal until the remainder of the season and played a key role for John Eustace’s side, who avoided relegation and an instant return to League One.

And despite going into the final day in a five-team battle for safety, the Rams secured their survival with a 0-0 draw against Stoke - leaving them a point clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a spot in the Championship next term confirmed, Clarke has since committed his future to Pride Park and signed a new three-year deal.

The defender amassed 16 appearances during the second half of the campaign with Eustace’s men and started against Pompey in April’s 2-2 draw, which represented his first return to Fratton Park following his 2019 departure.

After initially joining on loan from Ipswich in 2015, Clarke would go onto enjoy a successful four-year stay at PO4, amassing 142 appearances as well as claiming the League Two title and lifted the EFL Trophy in March 2019.

He went onto sign for Brighton that summer for a fee over £3m - although he never registered a first-team outing for the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Clarke won back-to-back Pompey Player of the Season awards between 2017 and 2019. | National World

Thompson touted for PNE

Preston North End are believed to be closing in on their first piece of business ahead of the summer.

Our sister paper, The Lancashire Evening Post, understands the Lilywhites are set to sign midfielder Jordan Thompson following his release from Stoke City.

The 28-year-old was one of four players who left the Bet365 Stadium at the end of the contracts, which also saw former Pompey favourite and League Two title winner Enda Stevens leave for free.

The former Blackpool man spent five-and-a-half years with the Potters but after an injury-hit season was told he was free to leave by boss Mark Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson amassed 178 appearances and was the longest-serving member of the squad following his move in January 2020.

He featured in October’s 6-1 win for the Potters over Pompey but was absent for the Blues’ 2-1 triumph at Fratton Park in January through injury.