Enda Stevens featured 99 times for Pompey, with his last appearance being the 6-1 win over Cheltenham in 2017 that saw the Blues lift the League Two title on the final day of the season.

Former League Two title winner and firm Fratton favourite Enda Stevens is on the look out for new employers.

The defender has been told his contract at Championship rivals Stoke City won’t be renewed, leaving the Irishman without a club at the age of 34.

The left-back is one of four out-of-contract players to be released by Potters boss Mark Robins after their retained list was made public on Monday.

He’s joined by Jordan Thompson, Michael Rose and one-time Blues target under Danny Cowley, Lynden Gooch, in being told they are free to leave the bet365 Stadium after their 18th-place finish in this season’s Championship.

Stevens made 42 appearances in all competitions for Stoke after arriving on a free transfer from Sheffield United in the summer of 2023. Eighteen of those outings came during the 2024-25 campaign - including the Potters’ 6-1 demolition of the Blues in October. The former Republic of Ireland international made his first return to Fratton Park since his May 2017 exit for the reverse fixture in January, coming on as a second-half substitute as Pompey secured a 3-1 win.

The 2016-17 News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the Year and Pompey Players’ Player of the Year the same season last featured for Stoke against Blackburn in March, with a leg injury seeing him sit out their season run-in.

Pompey run riot on the final day on the 2016-17 season as Paul Cook's side claim the title after being top for just 34 minutes all season.

Stevens was Paul Cook’s third signing as Pompey boss, joining in June 2015 following his release from Aston Villa.

After loan spells at Doncaster (twice), Northampton and Notts County, the left-back needed to settle at a club offering regular first-team football - and he flourished at Fratton Park.

He missed just two league matches during his two Blues seasons, totalling 99 appearances and one goal, before opting to leave at the end of his contract to join Sheffield United in May 2017.

Newly-promoted to the Championship, Stevens established himself as a flying left wing-back during six Bramall Lane seasons, amassing 202 games and eight goals.

He also played in the Premier League for the Blades, featuring 68 times over top-flight seasons.

Speaking to The News in the aftermath of Pompey’s 2016-17 League Two title success and his departure on a free transfer, Stevens said: ‘This was more about football than money.

‘It’s the right age for me to go back into the Championship and hopefully I can keep developing as a player.

‘The issues of a new Pompey contract is all woulda, shoulda, coulda. I cannot really comment on that because it never transpired.

‘The club had their own ways of dealing with it and you have to respect them for that. I just had to make a decision about whether to join Sheffield United, which represented a great opportunity.

‘I spoke to my family, friends and people who guide me and we all decided that was the best outcome.

‘I know the standard is going to be relatively higher but it’s one I was waiting for.

‘Obviously I’ve loved my time playing for Pompey but it was time for me to now take that step.’

