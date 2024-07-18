Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have an unwelcome rival who is out to gatecrash their ongoing interest in Alex Robertson.

According to WalesOnline, Cardiff have ‘registered an interest’ in the Manchester City youngster, whose successful loan stint at Fratton Park was cruelly cut short by a hamstring injury that required surgery at the beginning of the year.

Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut confirmed this week that he was keen to add a new midfielder to his ranks this summer. It’s now being reported that Robertson is one of three players in that position they have short-listed as the Welsh outfit look to improve on last season’s 12th-placed Championship finish.

A permanent deal is supposedly something Cardiff are actively exploring, with the Aussie international now in the final 12 months of his Etihad Stadium contract.

Pompey have made no secret of their desire to welcome Robertson back to Fratton Park for their Championship return. They’ve been in regular contact with the Premier League champions to get a grasp of their plans for the player and hope their relationship with both City and Robertson will stand them in good stead whenever a decision is made.

The Blues have also been respectful in their approach, as the midfielder continues his rehab following surgery in January.

Providing the latest on Pompey’s pursuit of the player, sporting director Rich Hughes told The News: ‘Robbo is a conversation we’ve been having all the way through with Manchester City. First and foremost, we have to completely respect he’s their player, he’s going into the last year of his contract, so there are a few different scenarios in play.

‘Probably the thing which has slowed it down is he has been rehabbing from his injury, so is probably going to be a little behind in pre-season. He has to make sure he is right physically.

Then the conversations will be had with Manchester City in terms of his future pathway - whether that be at Manchester City or another location.

‘I very much know that Robbo enjoyed his time at the football club and we very much enjoyed having Robbo, which is a very good starting point.

‘But it's still very early in the window, so it’s difficult to really have a definitive answer on it.’

Robertson, who featured 27 times for the Blues last season, scoring one goal and registering four assists, has been pictured training with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad as he builds up his fitness ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

He’ll be hoping to be included in the City touring party that travels to the USA on Friday for pre-season friendlies against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.