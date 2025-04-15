Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are appealing for information after objects were thrown at an assistant referee.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which took place in the 74th minute of the Blues’ 2-2 draw against Derby County on Saturday, saw items including a soft drinks bottle head towards the official.

The fourth official then made the stadium safety officer aware and an announcement was swiftly made over Fratton Park’s PA systems. The club have confirmed the incident has been reported to the FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans made their way onto the pitch in celebration in April after John Mousinho’s men claimed the League One title. Tykes defender Jamie McCart was struck by a supporter, an official was hit with a vape, while another object was thrown at a Barnsley player from a corner.

The Blues were slapped with a £50,000 fine by English football’s governing body after admitting to breaching FA rules and were warned at the time that a repeat offence - including missiles thrown from the stands - could lead to ‘sporting sanctions’ in the form of a points deduction.

The fans are on the pitch against Barnsley | The News

Mousinho’s side currently sit four points above the Championship relegation zone heading into a vitally-important final four-game run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Pompey and Hampshire Police are investigating the latest incident where a missile was aimed at the referee’s assistant in front of the North Stand on Saturday. The Blues have called for supporters who know any information to report it to the club.

Pompey launch investigation after Derby County incident

A statement on the official website read: ‘Portsmouth FC are appealing for information from supporters after objects, including a soft drink bottle, were thrown by a spectator in the North Stand, towards the assistant referee, in the 74th minute of Saturday’s game against Derby County.

‘The fourth official made the stadium safety officer aware of the incident. The club immediately made a PA announcement condemning such behaviour, appealing for supporters who may have witnessed the incident to use our reporting text line. The incident has since been reported to The FA.

‘Objects thrown on to the pitch by any spectator, the use of discriminatory language, as well as entering the field of play, all constitute a criminal offence. Any spectator(s) identified as having thrown the objects will be subject to a significant club sanction, as well as a potential criminal investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club would also like to remind supporters that Portsmouth FC were fined by an FA Regulatory Commission last January and warned about future spectator behaviour. This was for ‘failing to ensure that its spectators conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending a Match and do not behave in a way which is improper, violent, threatening or provocative; and/or throw missiles and/or encroach onto the pitch, or commit any form of pitch incursion contrary to FA Rules E21.1, E1.22 and E21.3’.

‘We would like to thank those supporters who have already come forward with information. Our investigation continues and we appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to email us in confidence at [email protected].

‘Hampshire Police are also investigating the incident and they can be contacted with any information on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250162818.

‘We are grateful to the vast majority of our supporters, who once again this season, have been outstanding ambassadors for the club, both home and away. We will all continue to work together and protect the club from the consequences of such individual and unacceptable behaviour.’