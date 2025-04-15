Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abu Kamara struck late to earn Hull a precious point in a ‘vital’ result for their bid to stay in the Championship.

The Pompey League One title winner justified his second-half introduction with the leveller in the 1-1 draw with Coventry, as Tigers fans greeted Ruben Selles’ move with frustration at the MKM Stadium.

Kamara’s deflected finish eight minutes from time cancelled out Matt Grimes’ effort just after the restart, which also found its way into the net with the aid of a ricochet.

Keeper Ivor Pandur made a succession of sharp stops to repel Frank Lampard’s side with a double block denying Kasey Palmer, before the opener.

The home fans were unhappy with Palmer being withdrawn as Kamara came on with Nordin Amrabat in the 59th minute, but the pair combined for the key moment.

It was a tight call over offside for the man who moved to Hull for £4.5m in the summer, as Pompey pursued a permanent deal for his services but were priced out of a move for the winger. Then Kamara got a stroke of luck, as the ball came off defender Jay Dasilva and beat maligned keeper Brad Collins at the near post.

The 21-year-old took his fortune in a moment he believes can be key for his side, who are a point below Pompey and two off the bottom three.

Kamara told Sky Sports: ‘For me it was vital, as you can see we fought and I’m just happy the goal fell to me and I was able to bring my team level and give us a point. Definitely (he was aiming for the far post) but you have to take the luck that comes. The goal’s gone in at the end of the day and it goes down in my name, so I’ll take it.

‘It’s massive. We have to keep pushing as we have, the goals will come and hopefully we’ll be safe.’

Hull boss joked he knew what he was up to when he made his criticised move to take off Palmer and throw on Kamara and Amrabat, with the result a big one in the former Southampton boss’ eyes.

He told the Yorkshire Post: 'I think I know a little bit what I'm doing!

'I knew Abu and Nordin could make an impact in the positions we brought them on in and we moved (Joe) Gelhardt a little bit higher on the pitch.

‘I think that worked, not only in the situation we scored from but also in other situations we created. We knew we could have an impact with them on the pitch.

‘That feels like a huge point due to the circumstances conceding that goal that early in the second half, to be able to come back, score the goal and keep the point, I think the game was going in that direction – they had some chances, we had some chances so we'll take it.

‘They didn't have any situation as clear as Kasey's situation, probably, I don't remember any, more Ivor just making those saves, (even though) they have two of the best strikers in the league.’