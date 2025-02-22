Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI and bench for QPR’s visit to Fratton Park.

The Blues head coach has made one change to the side that beat Oxford 2-0 last Saturday, with Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche handed his full debut in the absence of the injured Callum Lang.

The match-day squad named also includes Kusini Yengi for the first time since the visit of Preston North End on November 9. The striker’s back on the bench after recovering from a knee injury picked up on international duty with Australia.

However, his inclusion has raised a few eyebrows, especially when there’s no sign of Mark O’Mahony in today’s 20-man squad.

The on-loan Brighton frontman marked his return to action following a side strain with a superbly executed goal as a substitute against the U’s.

The moment was expected to kick-start a Fratton Park stay that has been frustratingly disrupted by injury. Instead, a week after his classy moment, fans have been left wondering whether he is for the game against the Rs.

Many believe his absence must surely be down to another injury setback. While others hope that’s the case following his heroics last time out.

Here’s a selection of the views shared as supporters await news on the Irishman availability...

@TommoOnX: Wheres O’Mahony?

@markj2k73: Expected change with Langy out but no O'Mahony is very weird unless ill or a knock maybe.

@Hutchy657: O'Mahony must be injured in. I can't see him getting dropped. You have to be a mad man to drop him.

@jakemeyers2015: So harsh on O'Mahoney. Score a goal, get dropped completely (unless he's injured again).

@jackfurlongg: Bit Harsh on O’Mahony.

@GavinJones_14: So harsh on O’Mahony.

@W4360311523357: Harsh on O'Mahoney to not even be in the squad.

@Winstonsav1237: Bit harsh on O’Mahoney after the way he took that goal last game.