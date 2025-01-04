Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans heading to Sunderland on Sunday are advised to take note of the weather warnings that are in place for large parts of the country over the weekend.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow alerts for snow and ice for central and northern England from today until Sunday night as England braces itself for a hazardous cold snap.

The Blues v Sunderland kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm. Heavy rain is expected to greet Pompey supporters who will make the 338-mile journey to the north east, with temperatures expected to be around four degrees when the match gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it's the journey up to Wearside that could prove particularly problematic, with snow, freezing rain and ice anticipated in central parts of the country - including the east Midlands and Nottingham - Yorkshire, and northern counties.

An amber warning for snow and ice - the second highest level of alert whiich brings with it an increased likelihood of disruption and travel delays - is valid from 6pm today until midday on Sunday. With the snow moving northwards, areas affected could see as much as 40cm.

Another amber warning that covers northern England comes into effect at 9pm tonight and is valid until midnight on Sunday.

The majority of Blues fans, who will set off in the early hours of Sunday morning for a journey that normally takes six hours, will travel by road and could be impacted. Those due to travel by train are also being advised that ice and snow could lead to speed restrictions and some line closures on northern routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey head to Sunderland sitting 21st in the table ahead of today’s games. The Blues, who lost to Sunderland at home earlier in the season, have lost their past three away games.

At present Cheltenham’s League Two fixture against Walsall is the only game to fall foul of the weather.