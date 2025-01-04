Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey could follow up their signing of Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson with a raid on Reading.

The Blues swooped to sign the centre-back on loan until the end of the season on Friday as they acted quickly to provide a solution to one of their problem positions this season.

Now, as the January transfer window enters its fourth day, the Fratton Park outfit are being linked with a second new arrival - Harvey Knibbs.

The 25-year-old winger - who can also operate in a central attacking role - has been linked with a move to the south coast before, having been on the radar of Danny Cowley during his time in charge and when the forward was with Cambridge United.

Now, according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Pompey are once again tracking the player following his impressive performances for the Royals in League One this season.

To date, Knibbs has scored eight goals and registered two assists as Reading sit fifth in the third-tier standings. The winger has 10 goals in all competitions this term.

Contracted to the Royals until the summer of 2026, the former U's player will command a free, with flashscore.co.uk valuing him at approximately £370,000. That price could rise, though, with Championship rivals Oxford and Derby also reportedly keen on the wide man.

Pompey are keen to strengthen their options out wide in January. Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie are John Mousinho's current first-choice wingers, with Paddy Lane scoring in the 4-0 win over Swansea as the latter was rested.

Sammy Silvera, who is currently on loan from Middlesbrough, is expected to be recalled early from his Fratton Park stay.