With keeper Josh Griffiths becoming Danny Cowley’s fourth summer signing, the gaping hole in the Blues’ forward department is becoming more and more apparent.

In total, Pompey have been linked with 18 front men to date during the current transfer window.

Accrington’s Colby Bishop and Ipswich forward Joe Pigott are the latest names believed to be under consideration.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accrington striker Colby Bishop has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Meanwhile, former loanee George Hirst’s omission from Leicester’s squad for their training camp in the French Alps has raised hopes of a potential return.

But with just over two weeks to go until the season opener against Sheffield Wednesday on July 30 and no new forwards added, Pompey’s ongoing search for reinforcements has reached an unacceptable level as far as sections of the Fratton faithful are concerned.

Here’s what has been said on Twitter, as Blues supporters vent their frustration at a lack of signings up front...

@ChrisMoat96: I’ve been patient up to now, however now I’m just concerned.

Of course we will end up signing strikers before the season starts but I’m worried at the quality we will bring in now. Hope I’m wrong. I beg Hirst doesn’t go to Ipswich.

@onerealmasters: One day, I’ll open Twitter to a new #pompey #kit, or a new striker, or both. It’ll feel like winning the lottery when it happens. I might take the day off to celebrate.

@POMPEYBENNY: Surely we’ll sign a striker today… right?

@joeydonsussex: 16 days till the first game of season and still no #pompey strikers.

And it’s also been 2 weeks that Andrew Cullen gave us a interview saying a lot is going on behind the scenes for a busy transfer window.

@Pompeytucks: We will get strikers in. But it does seem totally incompetent the way the Club is handling the situation.

The disappointment will be rife if we end up getting 3 average strikers in at the last moment that we could have got a month ago & at least they would have had time to jell.

@pompey_geez_1: The frightening thing is, it's not just three strikers that we need. We need about another six players in total.

@AndyFord33107: My guess on what's happening with the #Pompey striker hunt is they really want George Hirst who would be an expensive option. If that happened they would go for a cheaper second choice.

If that didn't happen they would go for two medium priced options. It's all deal or no deal.

@CapiTweets: Signing Hirst would be such an easy way for the owners to get people on board.

Just imagine the lift it would provide and the buzz around the place it'd generate.#