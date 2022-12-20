The loanee’s future has been the subject of specualtion in recent weeks as Michael Appleton ponders a recall.

Where he’ll be playing his football after next month’s window was thrown up in the air, when the head coach denied the Blues an opportunity to utilise the winger for their first round FA Cup tie against Hereford in November.

Since then, the Seasiders boss has kept his options open after injuries have ripped through their squad in the opening months of the season.

That has been highlighted as a factor in his side’s struggles, as they occupy a place in the Championship relegation zone.

Amid the speculation, the Pompey camp remain hopeful Dale will remain on the south coast after next month’s window.

The 24-year-old has been one of the more impressive performers for Danny Cowley’s side this term, registering five assists and scoring on one occasion in 23 outings in all competitions.

Curtis has hailed the winger’s impact since his arrival, but is adamant the Blues could recover if he was to be recalled in January.

Owen Dale.

He told The News: ‘He’s played alright, he’s been a good lad since he’s arrived.

‘He’s got a real good ability, he’s quick, he’s skilful and has been a real boost to the team.

‘He’s sharp and his low sense of gravity around the box and has a few assists, so far and that’s really deserved.

‘Hopefully he can chip in with a few more goals and help the lads out.

‘I’ve been most impressed by his sharpness, he’s just been a real boost.

‘It would be a loss, but one man doesn’t make a whole team and we have got other great players to fill that position if he was to leave.’

Curtis’ future beyond January is also in question, with his contract at Fratton Park coming to an end in the summer.

The winger revealed he is yet to hold any talks with the club over any potential new deal and claimed he would have no regrets if he was to leave at the close of the term.