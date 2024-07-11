Portsmouth favourite Ryley Towler reveals picture over Fratton future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryley Towler expects his Pompey future to be decided in the next couple of weeks.

But the Blues defender admitted he would love to stay at Fratton Park and be a part of John Mousinho’s Championship adventure.

What lies ahead for Towler is currently up in the air, with a development loan the consideration for the 22-year-old after limited playing time last term.

There will certainly be no shortage of takers for the former Bristol City, though Pompey definitely see his future at Fratton Park with two years still to run on his existing deal.

Towler feels he’s put himself in the best possible position to impress Mousinho and his coaching staff in pre-season.

That’s his intention at present, before clarity for his immediate future.

Towler said: ‘I feel like I’ve hit the ground running.

‘I’ve come back really fit and it’s gone extremely well. I just need to keep it going.

‘Obviously the boys were unbelievable last year. So I just need to come back in and give myself the best possible chance. Then I can see what happens from there.

‘At the moment it’s still early days in pre-season, so I don’t really know what is going to happen.

‘I think we’ll see in the next couple of weeks how things will pan out a little bit more.’

Towler is open to whatever Pompey’s football operation feels is the best pathway ahead for him in the 2024-25 season.

But the Bristol man made it clear he would love to stay at Fratton Park, after 11 appearances last term and a continuing status as fans’ favourite.

Towler added: ‘I obviously want to be here - it’s Portsmouth in the Championship. I love it here.

‘I love the appreciation. I used to be a fan, so to have them cheering me on and be able to give a bit back is appreciated. They deserve it.’