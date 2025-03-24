From left: Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie and Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Matt Ritchie has been namedropped in the war of words that has broken out between his former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce and ex-St James’ Park team-mate Dwight Gayle.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey winger’s link to the brewing story comes after Gayle claimed Ritchie was one of the Toon players who would have been asking Bruce - who is now in charge of League One Blackpool - for ‘tactical improvements’ during his time in charge at Newcastle.

Speaking in the Open Goal podcast last week, Gayle said tactics was something their former manager simply didn’t do - and to emphasise the point and make fun of it, he used an example of a Premier League trip to Manchester City during the 2019-20 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling an incident that occurred at half-time during the Etihad Stadium fixture, the now Hibs striker joked: ‘I remember like some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift, basically.

'We had like a three-game week, and I think the gaffer sort of chucked a few of the boys under the bus in terms of who had to play against Man City away. And me and Matty Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks or months or whatever.

'And then we come in at half-time, and I think we were 2-0 or 3-0 down, and he's like, "Boys, you keep asking for tactics – I don't do tactics! Just put your boots on and work hard". (Against) Man City, that's not good enough to be like, "Just run about!" I was just in shock, but yeah, that's what he said.'

Dwight Gayle questions Steve Bruce’s approach

Steve Bruce and Dwight Gayle ahead of Newcastle's trip to West Brom in 2020 | Getty Images

Ritchie started that game for Newcastle - one of 14 starts that year under Bruce - while Gayle was introduced to the action as a 66th-minute substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5-0 defeat contributed to a 13th-place finish for the Toon, who finished one place higher in 12th the year after in what was the manager’s last full season in charge at St James’ Park. Indeed, he left the club by mutual consent in October 2022 - just 13 days after a Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover was completed.

Pompey Academy product Ritchie featured 52 times under Bruce and was reunited with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe at Newcastle just weeks later, before he returned to Fratton Park in the summer of 2024.

Continuing his assassination of Bruce’s supposed approach to management, Gayle added: 'He (Bruce) didn't really do much on the training pitch. But then, obviously, when the Saudi owners came in, he stuck his boots on and the whistle and was like, "If I'm going, then I'm going to run you into the ground," or something like that.

'So, we're doing some running drills and he's just running us and he's blowing his whistle and it's just, like, making it into a little bit of a joke and stuff. He's like, "They're over there watching you!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I felt that he didn't perhaps spend enough time on working on a lot of things with us.

'I think he was trying to go game by game rather than perhaps develop us as a team. I just felt like we could have improved with a lot of things.'

Steve Bruce’s response to Dwight Gale criticism

Matt Ritchie in action for Newcastle while Steve Bruce looks on in 2021 | Getty Images

Gayle’s comments were put to Bruce on Saturday, after the 64-year-old oversaw a 2-0 win for Blackpool at Northampton. And it’s fair to say, he was far from pleased with how his former player portrayed life at Newcastle under his leadership.

Indeed, speaking to our sister paper the Blackpool Gazette, Bruce proved he, too, can tear people’s reputations to shreds when there’s a need to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Gayle’s comments, he said: ‘Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the (FA Cup) quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting.

‘I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing.

‘I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.’

Richie, who has featured 34 times for Pompey this season, has made no comment in the aftermath of the exchange of words.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth handed Blackburn Rovers boost as new signing arrives to bolster options