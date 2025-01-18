Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their thoughts on the Blues’ superb come-from-behind win against Middlesbrough.

A second-half double from academy product Matt Rtichie – his first ever goals at Fratton Park – cancelled out Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 30th-minute opener and handed John Mousinho’s side their fifth Fratton Park victory in six games.

The victory comes as a huge boost to the Blues, who stay in the relegation zone but leapfrog Luton in the standings and have a game in hand over their rivals.

It also arrived after the game was delayed for 35 minutes after a medical emergency in the lower North Stand.

The Fratton faithful’s thoughts remain with the individual who was taken away from PO4 in an ambulance. And as we await news on their condition, there was huge relief at the final whistle as Ritchie’s late winner handed Pompey three valuable league points.

Here’s a selection of the views shared…

@jwldopp: Best performance of the season given the context of how vital a win this was and how good the opposition are. Get the right signings in to increase depth and quality and we can absolutely survive. Hope the fan taken ill is okay.

@BourbonBert: What a result that is. What a player Matt Ritchie is. C'mon Pompey!!

@cymru_pfc: This right here could be a turning point in our season. 3 out of the next 4 are home games. Win them and draw to West Brom away, make some big signings and we could be set. HUGE!

@LukeEllisPUP: Comfortably our best win of the season so far. Every player was superb, but take a bow Matt Ritchie. Very proud of that performance.

@RoyLlowarch: Stunning victory, Pompey.

@keend403: Super, super Matt, super, super Matt super, super Matt super Matt Ritchie!!!

@PeterPundit: Matt Ritchie the difference today - class. Heroic from the entire team.

@jtothet270: Build Ritchie a statue.

@EllPFC: Huge win but please @Eisners, don’t let this fool you. We still need investment.

@olliejoell1606: Stunning! I hope this doesn’t confuse the Eisners into thinking we don’t need investment.

@gorv97: Never write off this team under Mousinho. Huge fight against a very good side.