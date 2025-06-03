Josh Murphy celebrates his goal against Blackburn in March | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The talented left winger produced 21 goal contributions in his first Fratton Park season

Josh Murphy has given an insight into the remarkable mindset which transformed his playing career at the age of 29.

The once £11m man has been in the form of his life over the last 18 months, starting at Oxford United and culminating with a sensational maiden Fratton Park campaign.

By removing the fear of playing, Murphy is adamant he has finally banished the ‘consistency stigma’ which previously blighted a playing career which once reached the Premier League.

Portsmouth winger: No longer playing with fear

He told The News: ‘I believe I have shown I can put everything together consistently over a whole season.

‘Consistency has always been a stigma around my career - what Josh Murphy are you going to get? Are you going to get one that is good or one that is absolutely shocking? So it’s nice to get the consistency.

‘I know it sounds stupid, but I think the reason is not trying as hard. When you are desperate to impress, desperate to keep your shirt, you probably put a bit more pressure on yourself than what’s needed, then you start snatching at things.

‘That’s why I probably haven’t got as many goals because it has been on my mind - whereas assists have been flowing because I’m in the groove.

‘I’ve not really changed the way I approach the game. If I’ve got the ball at my feet, I know I can go both ways, I’ll back myself against any full-back, against any opposition. I am confident in that sense, but it’s just going out there and trying to have an impact.

‘I can get stopped 10 times and all I need is that one moment. Once I know that, it doesn’t matter how many mistakes you’re going to make, you can be the difference. Just stay in the game and your chance will come to get the goal or assist.

‘It doesn’t matter who you are playing against, weak or stronger opposition, I will always back myself to produce because it’s 11 men against 11 men, there is nothing to fear. That’s a big thing in football, sometimes you will fear a team.

‘Yet if you break it down, you’re just playing against another 11 guys, so I try to block things out. I just think it’s a training game, everyone at training is completely free in their best state, that’s the way I see it. It’s another training game.

‘Obviously there’s a bit more on it in a match because three points are on the line, but I try to eliminate any sort of pressure to go out there and play my best football.’

Wembley hero for Oxford United

Murphy ended the 2023-24 season with eight goals in his last 17 appearances for Oxford, including netting twice in their League One play-off final triumph over Bolton.

He then maintained that scintillating form with 21 goal contributions in 42 outings during his first campaign on the south coast.

In addition to receiving 10 players of the season awards from supporters, Murphy was named Pompey Players’ Player of the Season.

Portsmouth goal of the season winner

While his stunning goal in the 2-1 win over QPR in February earned him the Blues’ Goal of the Season, as voted for at the club’s End of Season Awards Dinner.

And with two years still remaining on his Fratton Park deal, this could be just the start,

He added: ‘This is the base I want to work off going into next season. I believe I can still get better, I believe I can get more goals and assists.

‘Hopefully this is just the bench mark for the future.’

