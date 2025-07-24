The long-serving chief operating officer is leaving Fratton Park at the end of September

A second member of the Fratton Park hierarchy has left within six days after Pompey announced another high-profile departure.

Chief operating officer Tony Brown, who does not sit on the club board, is to step down at the end of September following 12 years of sterling service to the Blues.

He follows Andy Redman in leaving Pompey, with the American last week quitting as a club director to pursue other footballing commitments.

Pompey's chief operating officer Tony Brown is leaving at the end of September after 12 years at Fratton Park

In the case of Brown, he has been a constant and well-respected figure at Fratton Park since June 2013, with his appointment made after the club became fan owned.

When Pompey were saved from liquidation at the High Court after battling against Portpin, chief executive Mark Catlin and Brown set about rebuilding the club and overseeing its financial strategy.

In September 2014, he successfully re-negotiated all legacy debts to ex-players and stakeholders, resulting in a saving of more than £1m, to position the club on a solid financial foundation moving forward.

He has continued to be a pivotal presence at Fratton Park and, in a statement, Pompey have paid tribute to an ‘outstanding’ outgoing chief operating officer.

‘Tony has led the financial transformation of Portsmouth Football Club from the dark days of administration to the bright and positive place where we are today.

‘I am sorry to see Tony leave and personally thank him for all his professionalism, support, guidance and commitment over my own four years at Portsmouth Football Club.

‘Tony can be proud of the strong legacy he leaves behind, as well as his own contribution to a much-loved football club and one well positioned to take the next steps on its own incredible journey.’

Ronan Curtis signs his new Pompey contract with chief operating officer Tony Brown. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Freelance

His views have been echoed by chairman Michael Eisner, who added: ‘I was impressed with Tony the day I met him in 2017 and Tony was a part of the reason I felt comfortable with the acquisition of the Portsmouth Football Club.

‘He has demonstrated expert oversight of all things financial at the club since that date, as well as his excellent advice on all things football. I wish him well in his assured success going forward.’

Redman announced his departure last week, following his appointment as chief executive of MARV, who have recently invested in Premier League side Brentford.

He had served as a Pompey director since August 2017, when Tornante completed their purchase of the club.

‘I’m profoundly grateful to Michael Eisner, the entire Eisner family and the club’s exceptional management team for their trust, partnership and passion over these past eight years.

‘I’m incredibly proud to have played a small part in such a successful chapter for the club. Pompey have given me memories I’ll always cherish, and I will remain a devoted supporter from afar.’

