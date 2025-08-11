Pompey welcome Norwich to Fratton Park on Saturday - but after just one game of the new season, Canaries boss Liam Manning sees room for improvement in his ranks.

Liam Manning has conceded urgent work is needed if his new-look Norwich City side are to compete for promotion this season.

The Canaries boss made the honest assessment of his side after they lost their opening game of the new Championship campaign at home to Millwall 2-1.

His post-match verdict was also delivered as Pompey prepare to welcome the Carrow Road side to Fratton Park on Saturday for their second league game of the 2025-26 season.

Former Bristol City head coach Manning, who has made 11 signings since his Norwich appointment at the beginning of June, named six of his summer signings in his starting XI for the visit of the Lions.

Two more were then introduced to the action in the second half - including new €8m striker Mathias Kvistgaarden - as the hosts attempted to get the better of Alex Neil’s well-drilled side.

Yet the Canaries fell short in their efforts as they registered a fifth defeat in eight competitive games that stretch back to the end of last season.

Those stats include Pompey’s 5-3 win over Norwich at Carrow Road on April 18 - a result that went a long way to helping the Blues retain their Championship status for another season.

Now, as the two teams prepare to meet again in the league on Saturday, Manning has admitted he’ll need to accelerate efforts to get his team to gel.

Speaking to the pinkun.com after Saturday’s defeat, the Norwich boss said: ‘No excuses. We weren't good enough. But I also appreciate where we're at, and I know we'll improve and get better.

‘I'm still delighted to be here. I'm still excited. I see the group every day and I know the ceiling is high, the potential is there.

‘We have to keep everybody focused and we have to make sure we carry no hangover into this week. Be frustrated, be disappointed. But you have to come in ready to work for the next session.

‘It is a process but we're going to accelerate that. I said that to the lads in the changing room. I’m under no illusion with changing myself, in terms of the coach, and new players of course there are elements that are going to take time.

‘If we want to be successful, we have to accelerate that. We have to make sure that going into Tuesday, and into the next league game, we don't repeat the same mistakes.’

Colby Bishop scored a hat-trick in Pompey's 5-3 win against Norwich in April | National World

Norwich need to get basics right for Pompey visit

Before heading to Fratton Park on Saturday for a 12.30pm kick-off, Norwich travel to Watford on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

In that fixture, plus the one at PO4, Manning wants to see his side get the basics right.

He added: ‘You can talk about tactics but some of the decision-making (on Saturday) was not good enough. We have to own that. ‘We have to take responsibility for that, and we have to make sure that we use it to become better.

‘If I reflect on the performance; for 25 minutes we started extremely well, got good control and played in their half of the pitch like we wanted to. Especially in the second half we played Millwall at their own game. They are quite established and a little bit ahead of us in their journey. We didn't perform well enough under pressure to make it look how we need to, to be successful.

‘The second goal they scored is on us, not even on them and how their style is. Irrespective (of) what they do, our basics weren't good enough. That caused us the issues, not necessarily the shape or structure. The decision-making on the ball and working hard enough to keep it. They're the bits that we will get better at and improve.’

