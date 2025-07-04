Confirmed: Southampton v Pompey game picked for live Sky Sports coverage

Sky Sports have announced their EFL TV picks for the period up until the end of September

Pompey’s south-coast derby game against Southampton in September has, as expected, been chosen for live Sky Sports TV coverage.

As a result, the date of the St Mary’s match - which is the first league meeting between the arch rivals since April 2012 - has been moved.

It will now be played on Sunday, September 14, with a midday kick-off. When the EFL initially released the Blues’ Championship fixtures for the 2025-26 season last week, the fixture was originally scheduled to be played 24 hours earlier.

The decision comes as Sky Sports officially announced on Friday which Football League games it will be broadcasting live up until the end of September as part of its extensive coverage of the English game.

The Southampton v Pompey game will be broadcast live on Sky Football.

The fixture is not the only opening Blues match to be chosen for live TV coverage, though. Indeed, Pompey’s Fratton Park game against Norwich City on Saturday, August 16, will also receive special Sky Sports treatment.

The date of that game stays the same, but supporters are expected to get to the ground a bit earlier, with the match - to be shown on Sports Sports+ - kicking off at 12.30pm.

The announcement ensures Pompey fans unable to attend some of the club’s early games of the new season can still see them in league action on three occasions before the end of September, with the opening game of the season at Oxford United also to be broadcast live (3pm - Sky Sports+).

In addition, Pompey’s first-round Carabao Cup game against Reading on Tuesday, August 12, will also be screened live on Sky Sports.

Pompey’s 2025-26 fixtures

AUGUST

Aug 9 Oxford (A) - Sky Sports+

Aug 12 Reading (H) - Carabao Cup’Sky Sports+

Aug 16 Norwich (H) - Sky Sports+

Aug 23 West Brom (A)

Aug 30 Preston (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sept 14 Southampton (A) - Sky Sports Footbal

Sept 20 Sheff Wed (H)

Sept 27 Ipswich (A)

OCTOBER

Oct 1 Watford (H)

Oct 4 Boro (H)

Oct 18 Leicester (A)

Oct 21 Coventry (H)

Oct 25 Stoke (H)

NOVEMBER

Nov 1 Birmingham (A)

Nov 5 Wrexham (H)

Nov 8 Hull (A)

Nov 22 Millwall (H)

Nov 25 Sheff Utd (A)

Nov 29 Bristol City (H)

DECEMBER

Dec 6 Charlton (A)

Dec 9 Swansea (A)

Dec 13 Blackburn (H)

Dec 20 Derby (A)

Dec 26 QPR (H)

Dec 29 Charlton (H)

JANUARY

Jan 1 Bristol City (A)

Jan 4 Ipswich (H)

Jan 17 Sheff Wed (A)

Jan 21 Watford (A)

Jan 24 Southampton (H)

Jan 31 West Brom (H)

FEBRUARY

Feb 7 Preston (A)

Feb 14 Sheff Utd (H)

Feb 21 Millwall (A)

Feb 24 Wrexham (A)

Feb 28 Hull (H)

MARCH

Mar 7 Blackburn (A)

Mar 10 Swansea (H)

Mar 14 Derby (H)

APRIL

April 3 Norwich (A)

April 11 Boro (A)

April 18 Leicester (H)

April 21 Coventry (A)

April 25 Stoke (A)

MAY

May 2 Birmingham (H)

