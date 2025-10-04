Pompey produced a 1-0 win over Middlesborough

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Chaplin savoured hearing the Fratton roar after a seven-year absence and admitted: That was absolute class.

Pompey inflicted a first Championship defeat of the campaign on Middlesbrough, who had started the day as league leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were indebted to Minhyeok Yang’s second goal in a week and a brilliant team defensive display which restricted Boro to barely a shot at Josef Bursik.

Conor Chaplin savoured finally hearing that Fratton roar once again after Pompey's 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

For Chaplin, it represented featuring in a winning Blues side for the first time since starting in a 2-1 victory at Fleetwood in February 2018 under Kenny Jackett, albeit away from home.

Now, four matches into his second spell, he has that Pompey winning feeling once more - even better, it was at Fratton Park.

Chaplin told The News: ‘It’s absolute class hearing that Fratton roar again, you don’t need to talk too much about how good they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No-one takes it for granted, it’s a special occasion when you get to play here, especially as a home player, I know all about that. It’s what I wanted to hear again.

‘I’m just loving every second of it. In the dressing room afterwards, the lads were talking about the atmosphere in the last 10 minutes or so, what they create inside the stadium is something else.

‘I thought we deserved the win. It was backs against the wall at times, they are a good team, but I felt we stifled them really, well, especially in the first half. We showed what we are as a team. Then, in the second half we dug in really well as a team.

‘It has taken probably longer than I would have liked in terms of the first win, it has been four games, but winning here as a home team is amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minyeok Yang opened the scoring for Pompey against Middlesbrough on 23 minutes | Graham Hunt

‘Middlesbrough made us work hard for it, which makes it even sweeter, and we deserved those three points.’

The Ipswich loanee is still awaiting his first Pompey goal since his popular arrival on transfer deadline day.

Starting on the right flank once again, it was an improved display from the 28-year-old following below-par performances against Sheffield Wednesday and Watford.

There was even an opportunity to score on 19 minutes, after he met Yang’s pull-back from the left channel with a first-time left-footed shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it took a slight deflection and flashed agonisingly past the far post when it appeared to be destined for the net.

He added: ‘I thought it was going in, I don’t know how he has hit him on the calf.

‘He was on the line, I don’t think he knew too much about it. Some days they go in, sometimes they don’t. I’m excited for the next one.’