Adrian Segecic being overlooked for the Socceroos squad is raising some eyebrows, but John Mousinho sees it as positive for Pompey’s Championship aspirations.

John Mousinho admitted his surprise at Adrian Segecic’s latest Australia international blow.

But the Blues boss highlighted the new Pompey dynamo’s Socceroos snub will be beneficial for his club fortunes, after a whirlwind period in his career.

Mousinho on Segecic: Thought he would’ve had more Socceroos involvement

News of Segecic being left out of Tony Popovic’s squad for fixture against Canada and USA over the international break was officially confirmed today. There were places for Blues defender Hayden Matthews and former Fratton midfielder Alex Robertson, however, despite neither man starting a league game this term.

Segecic, in contrast, has been one of the big positives of the season so far, taking his tally to three goals against Watford on Wednesday night. Those finishes have arrived amid a number of high-tempo performances for the 21-year-old since arriving from Sydney FC this summer.

Segecic spoke of his desire to ‘prove a point’ after the 2-2 draw with the Hornets on Wednesday night, with his lack of squad place following on from being left on the bench and out of the squad in Australia’s previous fixtures against New Zealand following a maiden call-up.

Mousinho knows the attacker will want international involvement ahead of next year’s World Cup and, without having intimate knowledge of the Socceroos set-up, felt his man would’ve seen more international involvement.

But Segecic now gets a period of recuperation after a frenetic time in his life, which the Pompey boss sees a positive.

Mousinho said: ‘Segs wants to play (for Australia) and he wants to play football.

‘It’s a World Cup year coming up, there’s a competition to be had and I’m sure he wants to get involved - particularly after the start he’s had to the season.

‘I would’ve thought he would’ve had more involvement, but I don’t know enough about the Australia squad to tell you who’s playing in front of him - and that’s not my call to make either.’

‘I just think it’s going to benefit him being here for a couple of weeks. Sometimes it’s good for players to get games and the Australia one is tricky, right, with the amount of travel.

‘But, for the most part, we do want players to go away, get games and have that international exposure. It usually helps when players come back to us having played international football.’

Segecic spoke on Socceroos snub: Prove a point

Speaking after the Watford game this week, Segecic expressed his disappointment at being overlooked for his country, but could see the positives in recharging his batteries for Pompey and continuing his positive start in English football.

Segecic said: ‘I won’t be actually (away with Australia). It means I’ll be able to get my body well and be ready for Portsmouth. Of course (it’s a disappointment). Everyone wants to go and represent their national team - but it’s another opportunity for me to stay here, get my body right and prove a point.’

‘Wherever I’m playing I’m playing with freedom and enjoying it, I feel comfortable and effective.

‘When the ball falls to me in those kind of areas it feels like it’s the perfect spot for me as an attacker - I just look to smash it in! There’s nothing else on my mind really, apart from getting a shot away on my left foot. It’s a dream for any attacker when it falls for you in those areas. I’m happy.

‘It’s three goals for me so far now, it helps to get some goals early in my Pompey career - especially when the team needs it the most. It’s a good start for me.’