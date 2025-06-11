The former Pompey youngster scored twice for the Northern Ireland club

He’s written himself in club history for his crucial role in Cliftonville’s cup triumph, but a former Pompey youngster is now on the look-out for a new home.

Ex-Pompey man Destiny Ojo celebrates scoring a late winner in Cliftonville's BetMcLean Cup semi-final triumph over Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

However, it was Cliftonville who snapped him up in August 2024, with the 20-year-old going on to make 17 appearances and score twice for the Reds.

Both goals arrived in their glorious BetMcLean Cup campaign, which saw Jim Magilton’s men defeat Glentoran at Windsor Park to lift the prestigious silverware.

Cliftonville Cup hero

And it was Ojo who sent them there, having dramatically netted a last-gasp winner in the semi-final over Larne in January to book a cup final spot and spark wild celebrations from the away fans.

After introduced as a stoppage-time substitute, his decisive 117th-minute header settled the encounter which had gone into extra-time after finishing goalless at full-time at Inver Park.

Destiny Ojo celebrates scoring in Pompey's 3-1 win over Gosport in a July 2023 pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Ojo, who joined Pompey in 2022 from Lancing, bagged his other Cliftonville goal in a first-round victory over Limavady United as he took a shine to the League Cup competition.

Although the attacker remained unused on the bench for the March final as the Reds triumphed 1-0 in extra-time through Joe Gormley to claim the trophy for the seventh time in their long history.

Regardless, it was a cup winners’ medal for Ojo to cherish, especially now his time at the club has come to an end.

He was among six players released by Magilton and, in paying tribute to the striker, Cliftonville’s official site stated: ‘Both of Ojo’s goals in Cliftonville colours, meanwhile, came in our successful BetMcLean Cup campaign.

‘After putting the seal on the first round victory over Limavady United at The Showgrounds, Destiny – who played in 17 matches overall – delivered one of the highlights of the year when he produced a last-gasp winner in the semi-final victory over Larne at Inver Park – sparking celebrations that will live long in the memory.’

Freak Portsmouth training ground injury

Ojo first hit the headlines at Fratton Park in June 2022 when Danny Cowley asked the teenager to step up from the Academy and train with the first-team in pre-season to solve a striker shortage.

In July 2023, now with John Mousinho as Pompey’s head coach, Ojo netted in friendlies against Gosport and the Hawks to catch the eye of supporters.

He subsequently spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Southern League Premier South Poole, scoring six goals in 22 matches, before spells with Sholing and Lancing.

Yet the attacker was released last summer, along with 11 Academy graduates, including Koby Mottoh, who later joined Bournemouth following a successful trial and is flourishing in their under-21s.

