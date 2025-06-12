The former Pompey right-back has left Bognor after nine years

After almost a decade away, a former Pompey player has returned home to play his football.

Bognor stalwart Calvin Davies has opted for a fresh challenge having been a fixture at Nyewood Lane since February 2016, including skippering them last season.

Calvin Davies has left Bognor after nine years. Picture: Trevor Staff

The North End lad has joined ambitious AFC Portchester, who now occupy the same division as the Rocks - the Isthmian South Central division - after both clubs experienced hugely contrasting seasons.

While Michael Birmingham’s men suffered relegation, Portchester claimed the Wessex League Premier Division title to reach Step 4 of the non-league game for the first time since their 1971 inception.

End of an era

For Davies, his Rocks departure marks the end of an era after joining them permanently in the summer of 2017, following his Fratton Park release under Paul Cook.

By that stage, the former Blues season ticket holder had already enjoyed two Nyewood Lane loan spells - and eventually went on to total nine years, 264 games and 10 goals.

As a promising right-back associated with Pompey since the age of 10, he rose through the ranks to captain the Academy and made his first-team debut in a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy fixture at Exeter in September 2015.

Aged 17 years, 11 months and 26 days, the second-year scholar replaced another Davies - Ben - at right-back to start the Blues’ 2-0 defeat at St James Park.

Calvin Davies in action for Pompey's Academy in the FA Youth Cup against Bolton in December 2014. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

However, that proved to be his final involvement under Cook who, despite giving him a professional deal in April 2016, released him at the end of the League Two title-winning season.

Davies was immediately snapped up by the Rocks, where he subsequently established himself either at right-back or a combative central midfielder, whose hard-working performances endeared him to the fans.

Now the 27-year-old has linked up with Gavin Spurway’s Portchester, much to the disappointment of Davies’ former boss Michael Birmingham.

‘He has been loyal to the club. He would always give you everything, even when he is having a bad game, he will always give you everything.

‘It's a sad day and I respect his decision, although I don't agree with it! I have nothing but the utmost respect for Calvin and I think everyone at Bognor would also agree that he is going to be a big loss.

‘I want to wish him all the very best of luck and hopefully he will have two bad games against us -- and there is a good chance he will be suspended for those games as well!

‘When me and Jamie (Howell) took over last year he did nothing but back us and support us, be in our corner... and we would like to thank him from the bottom of our hearts for everything.’

‘Tough decision’

Davies, who initially broke the story of his departure on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: ‘Disappointed but I’ll keep this short and sweet! This is not quite the way I pictured leaving, but unfortunately, I have made the tough decision to move on for various reasons. It's now the right time for a new challenge.

‘I'd like to thank all of the supporters in particular for my time at the club, from my initial loan spell to a permanent move over the last 10 years. You have treated me like one of your own and I'd like to think I gave my all for the club through good and bad times in return.

‘I've made some great friends and I'll cherish some great days at the club. I won't be a stranger, once a Rock always a Rock.’