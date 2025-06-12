Pompey’s Hilsea-based training ground is undergoing a crucial summer upgrade

Andy Cullen has pledged to maintain Pompey’s training ground ‘elite environment’ status as summer renovation plans are revealed.

Pompey’s training ground is undergoing more work during the current close season. | None

However, the Blues’ chief executive is adamant their Hilsea training base is not being left out during the close season, with work also scheduled.

Planned improvements include introducing new pitch irrigation to boost drainage - in addition to the annual refurbishment of all three existing playing surfaces.

The first-team dressing rooms are to be renovated and increased in size, while there will also be a new dedicated area for the Academy youngsters, a relaid goalkeeping area,

And Cullen insists ‘significant expenditure’ is being outlaid to continue updating the Championship club’s training ground.

He told The News: ‘We want to continually invest in the training ground as we consolidate our position in the Championship. You are looking to attract players, the place of work is the training ground, and you want to continue having a long-term plan over the next 2-3 years.

‘For instance, we have put some pitch irrigation into all the pitches to improve the drainage and their quality. This is at some significant expenditure, but something we need to do.

‘The irrigation needs replacing at some point, drains continue to either get blocked or, in some cases, tend to get old and at risk of collapse. It will certainly reduce the number of days where we see large puddles and floods on the pitches.

‘In addition to that, the pitches have undergone their annual refurbishment, while the carpet has been replaced in the goalkeeping area.

Last summer a new gym was created at Pompey's Copnor Road training base. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

‘We have agreed to other works as well and are looking at how we continue to improve the facilities and make the most out of the site.

‘So we will be creating a dedicated area for the Academy and improving the first-team dressing rooms, to create a more elite environment down at the training ground.

‘We’ve moved everybody into the main building, everyone loves it. There are bespoke facilities, but how do we continually enhance it? How can we create more space without compromising?

‘We will make the dressing rooms larger. A couple of years ago we carried out some work to improve it, putting new locker space in there and taking away what were basically park benches.

‘Now we’re looking to improve it even more and configure all the things they need to really be a professional and take it onto the next stage.’

That included £900,000 to last summer relocate the first-team from the Portakabins into the Pompey Health & Fitness Club training complex.

‘Decades of neglect’

Cullen added: ‘The work never stops, particularly at Fratton Park because it’s an old stadium and needs constant tender loving care.

‘We must continually maintain it. The fans were able to from 2013-17, they were able to do what they could, but decades of neglect on the stadium have led to all the things we’ve needed to address.

‘And we cannot let it get back to that stage.’

