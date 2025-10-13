Leicester City v Portsmouth: Early team news and injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts for Championship contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 13th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back in action this weekend as they make the trip to Leicester City.

The second international break of the season is well underway and preparations are continuing for Pompey’s return to action.

The Blues make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at the unusual time of 7.45pm.

After being Middlesbrough 1-0 ahead of the two-week stoppage, John Mousinho’s men currently sit 14th in the table having claimed 12 points from nine games.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes’ side have enjoyed a solid start to the season and are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.

The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this weekend's fixture at the King Power Stadium.

1. Leicester City v Pompey: Early team and injury news

Leicester City v Pompey: Early team and injury news

Pompey will still be without the number one after fracturing his hand during the south coast derby last month. The Austrian stopper was initially expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, but hasn't required surgery.

Nicolas Schmid - Out

Pompey will still be without the number one after fracturing his hand during the south coast derby last month. The Austrian stopper was initially expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, but hasn’t required surgery. | Getty Images

The Fratton favourite is still recovering from his hamstring injury, which required surgery in August. Mousinho has pencilled in a possible return after the next international break in November for the popular forward.

Callum Lang - Out

The Fratton favourite is still recovering from his hamstring injury, which required surgery in August. Mousinho has pencilled in a possible return after the next international break in November for the popular forward. | Getty Images

The winger picked up a hamstring injury during the early stages of Foxes' triumph against Wrexham. This forced Mavididi to miss the victory against Swansea City prior to the international break. There is hope that the setback isn't serious and could be in contention to face Pompey later this week.

Stephy Mavididi - Doubt

The winger picked up a hamstring injury during the early stages of Foxes’ triumph against Wrexham. This forced Mavididi to miss the victory against Swansea City prior to the international break. There is hope that the setback isn’t serious and could be in contention to face Pompey later this week. | Getty Images

