The second international break of the season is well underway and preparations are continuing for Pompey’s return to action.

The Blues make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at the unusual time of 7.45pm.

After being Middlesbrough 1-0 ahead of the two-week stoppage, John Mousinho’s men currently sit 14th in the table having claimed 12 points from nine games.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes’ side have enjoyed a solid start to the season and are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.

Leicester City v Pompey: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this weekend's fixture at the King Power Stadium.

Nicolas Schmid - Out Pompey will still be without the number one after fracturing his hand during the south coast derby last month. The Austrian stopper was initially expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, but hasn't required surgery.

Callum Lang - Out The Fratton favourite is still recovering from his hamstring injury, which required surgery in August. Mousinho has pencilled in a possible return after the next international break in November for the popular forward.