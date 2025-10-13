The second international break of the season is well underway and preparations are continuing for Pompey’s return to action.
The Blues make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at the unusual time of 7.45pm.
Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes’ side have enjoyed a solid start to the season and are unbeaten in their last seven matches.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps.
1. Leicester City v Pompey: Early team and injury news
The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this weekend's fixture at the King Power Stadium. | Getty Images
2. Nicolas Schmid - Out
Pompey will still be without the number one after fracturing his hand during the south coast derby last month. The Austrian stopper was initially expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, but hasn’t required surgery. | Getty Images
3. Callum Lang - Out
The Fratton favourite is still recovering from his hamstring injury, which required surgery in August. Mousinho has pencilled in a possible return after the next international break in November for the popular forward. | Getty Images
4. Stephy Mavididi - Doubt
The winger picked up a hamstring injury during the early stages of Foxes’ triumph against Wrexham. This forced Mavididi to miss the victory against Swansea City prior to the international break. There is hope that the setback isn’t serious and could be in contention to face Pompey later this week. | Getty Images